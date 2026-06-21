Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation toward a smarter and more connected future under Vision 2030, OMODAJAECOO is highlighting its advanced AI-powered SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) technology as part of the brand’s next-generation intelligent mobility ecosystem, bringing a glimpse of future driving experiences to Saudi consumers.

Designed to simplify one of the most common challenges of urban mobility, SIVP enables vehicles to autonomously identify parking spaces, maneuver within parking facilities and complete parking operations without driver intervention. The technology is designed to deliver a seamless and intelligent parking experience that enhances convenience, comfort and efficiency for modern drivers.

The innovation reflects OMODAJAECOO’s vision of integrating artificial intelligence with everyday mobility scenarios. Through advanced perception systems, intelligent path planning and vehicle control technologies, SIVP allows users to interact with their vehicles in a smarter and more intuitive way.

The technology was recently demonstrated globally on the JAECOO J7 SHS during major international events, including the Beijing Auto Show and Chery International Business Summit, where it showcased the brand’s latest advancements in AI-driven mobility and intelligent transportation solutions.

For Saudi consumers, intelligent parking technologies are becoming increasingly relevant as cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam continue expanding their urban infrastructure, commercial districts and lifestyle destinations. Parking convenience remains an important part of the overall driving experience, particularly in busy shopping centers, business districts, entertainment venues and residential communities.

SIVP introduces innovative user-centric functions such as remote vehicle summon capabilities, allowing drivers to call their vehicle when needed or let the vehicle park autonomously after arrival. Whether during high temperatures, crowded parking facilities or busy daily schedules, the system is designed to make mobility more effortless and enjoyable.

Beyond convenience, the technology aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader ambitions to become a global leader in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and future mobility innovation. As the Kingdom continues investing in smart cities, intelligent infrastructure and advanced transportation solutions, technologies such as SIVP represent the future direction of connected and intelligent mobility experiences.

OMODAJAECOO continues expanding its presence across Saudi Arabia through a growing network of showrooms and after-sales facilities while introducing advanced technologies tailored to local customer needs. The brand’s intelligent mobility portfolio includes advanced driver assistance systems, smart cockpit technologies, AI-powered connectivity solutions and its highly efficient Super Hybrid System (SHS).

“Consumers today are looking for vehicles that go beyond transportation and become intelligent companions capable of delivering convenience, connectivity and enhanced everyday experiences”Said Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA JAECOO Automobile International. He added: “As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 ambitions and embraces new mobility technologies, we see significant opportunities for intelligent innovations such as SIVP to create a more seamless, comfortable and user-centric driving experience. Our goal is to continue bringing advanced technologies that support the future of mobility while meeting the evolving expectations of Saudi consumers”.

OMODAJAECOO plans to progressively introduce more AI-powered intelligent mobility technologies to Saudi Arabia as part of its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s evolving mobility landscape.

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