The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), has held a meeting with Emirati smart mobility company Lumo on launching the first autonomous public transport bus trial in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The discussions form part of ongoing cooperation between the two sides to develop smart mobility solutions and autonomous driving systems in Abu Dhabi, following engagement initiated at GITEX Global 2025.

The parties reviewed international best practices in autonomous public transport and explored opportunities to implement pilot projects and technical studies aimed at advancing the deployment of autonomous mobility technologies in the emirate.

The initiative supports Abu Dhabi's efforts to accelerate the adoption of smart mobility and autonomous transport systems under the Abu Dhabi Smart and Autonomous Mobility Strategy, which targets smart and autonomous modes accounting for 25 percent of all trips in the emirate by 2040.

Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transport Systems Sector at the ITC, said the collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to strengthening its position as a leader in smart mobility through the deployment of innovative transport solutions.

He said the autonomous bus trial represents a strategic step towards integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into transport operations and management, in line with the emirate's sustainability and innovation goals.

Sean Teo, CEO of LUMO, said, “LUMO is committed to Abu Dhabi’s future mobility agenda by applying its expertise in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and transport operations to develop practical and scalable mobility solutions."