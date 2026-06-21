Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Sidra Capital and Four Directions announced the signing of an MoU representing an investment framework exceeding SAR 450 million, to support the development of the “Fashion District” project. This distinctive urban destination aims to position Riyadh as a regional and global hub for fashion and creative industries through an integrated investment model that combines real estate development with the creative economy.

The “Fashion District” introduces a mixed-use urban model that brings together under one roof: a luxury hotel, specialized office spaces, modern residential units, curated retail outlets featuring leading brands, as well as a dedicated events and exhibition venue. The project is designed as a fully integrated destination that blends business, hospitality, culture, and modern lifestyle, contributing to attracting talent, investments, and both local and international brands, while supporting the fashion and creative ecosystem in the Kingdom.

It is worth noting that the announcement of the “Fashion District” follows a prior MoU signed between the Fashion Commission and Four Directions. The Commission emphasized that the project represents a comprehensive ecosystem supporting the fashion sector’s value chain and enhancing Riyadh’s position as a global hub for the cultural and creative economy.

Commenting on the MoU, Eng. Mohammed Al Zaraa, CEO of Four Directions, stated:

“The Fashion District project embodies an ambitious vision to create a distinctive, integrated destination that merges business, culture, and creativity, while fostering an environment that attracts talent, investments, and specialized companies. We believe this project will add significant value to Riyadh’s economic and cultural landscape, through its pivotal role in attracting initiatives and businesses related to the creative economy and enhancing the city’s global competitiveness.”

Dr. Muhammad Currim Oozeer, CEO and Board Member of Sidra Capital, commented:

“The Fashion District project represents a promising investment opportunity in one of the fastest-growing sectors in Saudi Arabia. We are witnessing a rapid transformation in the cultural investment ecosystem in general, and in the fashion sector in particular, opening broad prospects for creating sustainable value through early investment in high-quality projects with strong growth fundamentals. This project aligns perfectly with our strategic direction to diversify managed assets and invest in promising sectors that support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Mr. Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, affirmed that: ““Fashion District is not simply an urban development project. It is an integrated ecosystem that supports the fashion value chain, opens new opportunities for creativity and investment, and reinforces Riyadh’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.”

The “Fashion District” is expected to generate significant economic and cultural impact across the Kingdom and the region. It will provide a supportive environment for innovation and creative production, attract leading brands, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world, and create sustainable investment and employment opportunities that accelerate the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 goals in building a diversified and thriving economy.

About Four Directions:

Four Directions is a Saudi real estate development company established in 2014 with a clear forward-looking vision to transform the Kingdom’s urban landscape. The company achieves this through the execution of integrated real estate projects, including modern residential, office, and commercial developments.

Its philosophy is centred on creating a harmonious balance between innovation and cultural authenticity, building vibrant spaces rooted in heritage while meeting the demands of contemporary lifestyles, ensuring high quality and relevance for the communities it serves.

For more information: LinkedIn: @4DSaudi | Instagram: @4DSaudi | Website: Saudi4D.com

About Sidra Capital:

Sidra Capital is a Shariah-compliant asset management firm specializing in private assets, with a focus on real estate investment and private financing. The company holds operating licenses from three leading regulatory authorities: the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), reflecting its strong regional and international institutional presence.

In real estate investment, Sidra Capital adopts four well-defined strategies ranging from conservative and core-plus to value-add and opportunistic strategies, enabling it to cater to varying risk appetites and client objectives. In private financing, the company offers tailored financing solutions targeting income-generating investment funds through supply chain-based transactions. These offerings are complemented by comprehensive advisory services, including institutional and investment guidance, customized to meet each client’s strategic and financial goals.

Media Inquiries:

Corporate Communications Team

info@sidracapital.com | info@4directions.sa