Doha, Qatar — Doha Design District, the creative hub at the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, powered by Msheireb Properties, has launched ‘Mada and Sada’: an immersive creative platform and spatial experience that invites visitors not just to witness art, but to understand how it comes to life. The name carries the concept within it — ‘Mada’ (the origin, the impulse) and ‘Sada’ (the echo, the expression) — together tracing the full journey from a first idea to its public life. Visitors can move through both spaces as one continuous experience, or explore each on its own terms. Either way, the invitation is the same: step inside the process, not just the product.

The launch was attended by designers, artists, and members of Doha’s wider creative community, and opened with ‘Msheireb Symphony’ by internationally acclaimed Qatari composer and singer-songwriter Dana Alfardan. Officially commissioned by Msheireb Downtown Doha, the symphony was composed to reflect the legacy, history, and forward-looking vision of the city’s smart and sustainable urban landscape. The piece weaves contemporary classical music with traditional elements — capturing the architectural spirit of Msheireb and bridging Doha’s cultural heritage with its modern, sustainable future — a fitting overture for an evening about the connection between roots and possibility.

The event was introduced by Dana Kazic, Director of Doha Design District, and Samar Maakaroun, Partner and Creative Director of the internationally renowned design studio Pentagram, who conceived the visual identity of Mada and Sada. The design of the platforms is drawn directly from the architectural language of Msheireb Downtown Doha — creating an identity that feels intrinsically connected to its environment rather than imposed upon it. Deeply rooted in Arab culture and heritage, this shared foundation is evident throughout the work.

Inside ‘Mada’, visitors were taken behind the curtain by two creators — Yasamin Sheikhi and Nada Al Kharashi — who shared not only their finished work but the thinking, the doubt, and the discovery that preceded it. These were not polished presentations; they were honest accounts of creative life. In ‘Sada’, 20 shortlisted proposals from the District’s Public Art Open Call were on display: an unfiltered look at the projects competing to reshape the city’s public spaces, each one a conversation still in progress.

Dana Kazic, Director, Doha Design District, stated: “At Doha Design District, we believe that creativity flourishes in environments that are open, collaborative, and constantly evolving. Through ‘Mada and Sada,’ we’re creating a platform where creatives can experiment, connect, and bring their ideas to life — contributing to a cultural ecosystem that resonates both locally and globally.”

The launch marks the opening of an ongoing program of workshops, exhibitions, and cross-disciplinary collaborations across both spaces. Designed to serve emerging voices and established names alike, the platform sets out to dissolve the boundary between creative process and public engagement. Rather than treating art as an endpoint — something finished, framed, and set apart — ‘Mada and Sada’ positions creation as something alive and unresolved: always moving, always echoing outward.

‘Mada and Sada’ at Doha Design District Headquarters also hosted a special session led by Samar Maakaroun, exploring Pentagram’s creative philosophy and the role of brand identity as a strategic tool — one capable of translating stories, values, and purpose into visual and verbal systems that shape how an organisation is perceived and remembered, which is in line with Msheireb Properties vision to empower design and creative industries.

‘Mada and Sada’ is the latest expression of Doha Design District’s broader ambition: to be more than a destination, more than a showcase. Since its founding, the District has operated on the conviction that design is not decorative — it is transformative. A discipline with the power to shape how a city thinks, feels, and grows.

Every initiative the District brings to life — from open calls and residencies to immersive platforms like this one — is an expression of that belief. The mission is to build a genuinely connected creative ecosystem: one where designers have the infrastructure to develop their practice, where audiences are invited into the process rather than kept at a polite distance, and where the exchange between makers and the public generates something neither could produce alone.

Embedded in the urban fabric of Msheireb Downtown Doha, Doha Design District views the city itself as a canvas — transforming its streets, shared spaces, and galleries into a living platform where ideas, experimentation, and creativity can shape the future of Qatar’s design landscape.

About Doha Design District (DDD)

Doha Design District (DDD), a strategic initiative of Msheireb Properties, is Qatar’s leading hub for design excellence. Located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, DDD offers an open platform for a growing community of creatives, designers, and innovators, where ideas are reimagined, challenged, and celebrated. Through exhibitions, installations, talks, and pop-ups, DDD supports talent and encourages cross-sector and international collaboration, creating purposeful experiences that reflect Msheireb’s commitment to Qatari heritage and thoughtful, sustainable design.

Through its forward-looking programming and community-building initiatives, DDD plays a pivotal role in advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering cultural development, innovation-led growth, and a sustainable, creativity-driven economy.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.