Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – SINNAD, a pioneer provider of card processing and payment services in the MEA region and a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company, has successfully achieved the PCI 3D Secure (PCI 3DS) v1.0 recertification, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and operational excellence across the digital payments ecosystem.

The PCI 3D Secure certification, governed by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), validates SINNAD’s adherence to globally recognized security requirements for protecting online payment authentication processes. The successful recertification demonstrates SINNAD’s continued ability to provide secure, reliable, and compliant authentication services that help financial institutions safeguard cardholder transactions while supporting seamless digital payment experiences. The certification further strengthens SINNAD’s 3D Secure authentication capabilities, enabling secure e-commerce transactions through enhanced cardholder verification and robust online payment protection.

Commenting on the achievement, Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD, stated: “This recertification reflects our ongoing commitment to providing secure, trusted, and future-ready payment solutions. Maintaining globally recognized security standards remains a key priority as we continue to support our clients in delivering safe and seamless digital payment experiences”.

The recertification forms part of SINNAD’s broader strategy to continuously enhance its technology infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, and deliver secure digital payment services that meet the evolving needs of financial institutions and their customers.

Through ongoing investments in security, compliance, and innovation, SINNAD continues to empower financial institutions with advanced solutions that enable safer transactions, enhanced customer experiences, and sustainable growth within the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

About SINNAD:

SINNAD, established in 2008, is a pioneer provider of card processing and digital payment services in the MEA region. A subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Ancillary Service Provider. SINNAD offers a comprehensive suite of reliable and efficient solutions, including card issuance and personalization, tokenization, ATM, acquiring, fraud monitoring, contact centre and the latest value-added services supporting integrated systems and operations. For further information, please visit www.sinnad.com.bh