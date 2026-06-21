80% Green Spaces… And Water Lagoons with Sandy Beaches

MAResidence Signature Rotana reshapes tourist and hotel investment in West Cairo

With investments of 19 Billion Egyptian Pounds, “Al Marasem International” and “Rotana” introduce the first integrated hotel residential experience

Al Marasem International for Urban Development has announced a strategic partnership with Kuwait’s “Bukhamseen” Group to launch a major real estate project within the Marville Project in New Sheikh Zayed under a new brand, MAResidence Signature Rotana, with investments approaching 19 Billion Egyptian Pounds.

The “MAResidence Signature Rotana” project represents a new chapter in the long-standing collaboration between Al Marasem International and Rotana Hotel Management Group, which will manage and operate the project according to the highest international hospitality standards. This comes in response to the growing demand for fully integrated communities centered on quality of life and upscale modern amenities.

A Highly Prime Location

MAResidence Signature Rotana, located at Kilometer 46 on the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, spans 35 acres out of the total area of the Marville Project, which extends over 111 acres. The Project features a wide distribution of green spaces, lakes, and landscaped areas accounting for nearly 80% of the total area, while the built-up footprint does not exceed 20% of the total area.

The Project boasts a highly prime location, with direct connectivity to an integrated network of major roads and key axes that ensure easy access to the most important surrounding areas. Foremost among these is Sphinx International Airport, which lies directly opposite MAResidence Signature Rotana, as well as its close proximity—just minutes away—from the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Giza Pyramids, and major entertainment areas in Sheikh Zayed.

A New Addition to New Sheikh Zayed

The Project reintroduces “New Sheikh Zayed” as a strategic area offering unique tourism-oriented real estate opportunities, capitalizing on the significant growth witnessed in West Cairo, along with major infrastructure projects and new road networks that have enhanced its investment appeal. This comes in line with the government’s direction to support the tourism sector and achieve the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030 Plan, which aims to attract 30 million tourists.

MAResidence Signature Rotana is expected to contribute to attracting new investments to New Sheikh Zayed by offering the first fully integrated, high-end serviced residential experience in the vicinity of Sphinx International Airport. Supported by a partnership with the global Rotana Group, the Project aims to enhance the area’s market value and stimulate surrounding commercial, service, and tourism investments.

The Project features expansive water lagoons with sandy beaches stretching across large areas, along with dedicated tracks for walking, cycling, and jogging. It also offers a fully integrated range of services, including a hotel reception building, a social club with a spa and gym, and various restaurants. In addition, it overlooks a service area that includes a selection of fine dining restaurants and a curated mix of retail outlets.

The Project embodies Al Marasem’s vision of developing innovative, high-quality communities that meet the aspirations of regional markets and align with modern lifestyles. All units are scheduled to be delivered fully finished, fully furnished, and equipped with air conditioning and appliances, making them ready for operation and investment from day one of handover. Delivery timelines are set at only three years per phase.

The launch of “MAResidence Signature Rotana” underscores the positive outlook for Egypt’s real estate and hospitality sectors, as well as the promising investment opportunities they offer, and the growing need to develop integrated “hotel/residential” projects that add value to the market and deliver world-class hospitality experiences—particularly in light of the increasing demand for hotels and serviced units in Egypt.

It is worth noting that the signing ceremony was attended by a number of senior Egyptian and Arab officials and investors. The event also featured a concert performed by NANCY AJRAM and NESMA MAHGOUB at the Grand Egyptian Museum—one of the most significant cultural and archaeological projects of the 21st century and the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization.