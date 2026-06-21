LONDON – Nobu, the globally recognised luxury lifestyle brand, and leading Egyptian real estate developer SODIC welcomed international media, industry leaders and VIP guests to Nobu Hotel London Portman Square on 19 June. The event, hosted by SODIC General Manager Ayman Amer, and Nobu founders Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, alongside CEO Trevor Horwell offered guests an exclusive first look at Nobu Hotel and Nobu Residences North Coast, which will anchor SODIC's visionary OGAMI development on Egypt’s Mediterranean coastline.

The partnership between Nobu and SODIC will bring a new generation of Nobu hotels, residences and restaurants to Egypt, marking one of the brand’s most ambitious regional expansions to date. Across three luxury lifestyle destinations, Nobu will bring together hospitality, residential living and world-class dining, translating its distinctive philosophy into places defined by purposeful design, heartfelt service and a deep connection to their surroundings.

The opening of Nobu Hotel and Residences North Coast builds on the momentum of Nobu’s seasonal restaurant, which debuted in 2025 and introduced the brand’s signature hospitality, cuisine and design-led experience to Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. Set within OGAMI, one of the region’s most dynamic luxury coastal communities, the upcoming hotel and residences will evolve this vision into a complete Nobu lifestyle destination, uniting residential living, dining, wellness and exceptional service. Here, the residences will embrace the rhythm of Mediterranean living with a lifestyle shaped by sea, dining and understated luxury.

Meanwhile, Nobu New Cairo is set to open this week in Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC), offering locals and visitors the opportunity to experience Nobu ahead of the future Nobu Hotel, scheduled to open in 2027. Further west, a third Nobu Hotel and Residences will open within SODIC’s signature development in New Zayed. Set in one of the city’s most up-and-coming neighbourhoods, the West Cairo destination will place guests and residents within easy reach of some of Egypt’s most celebrated landmarks, including the Pyramids, the Great Sphinx, and the Grand Egyptian Museum, located just twenty minutes away. In Cairo, the residences will offer a more urban expression of the Nobu lifestyle, combining contemporary design, hospitality-led service and access to Nobu dining, with the cultural richness of one of the world’s most historic cities.

Together, the three developments establish Egypt as one of the most significant growth markets in Nobu's global portfolio, reinforcing the brand’s position as a global place-maker shaping the future of modern luxury.

The London event comes at a pivotal moment for Egypt's luxury tourism and real estate sectors, as international investment continues to accelerate across the North Coast, Cairo and the wider hospitality market. It also follows the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum near Giza, which has further strengthened Egypt’s global cultural profile, and reportedly drew up to 20,000 visitors on its opening day. The evening consisted of a panel discussion that explored Egypt's robust development pipeline and the rising demand for premium, design-led lifestyle experiences, underscoring the relevance of the Nobu x SODIC partnership at this defining moment for the country.

*Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper commented:*

"We’re excited to be bringing Nobu to Egypt in such a meaningful way. The restaurants are the first expressions of a much larger vision, with three Nobu destinations taking shape across the country, from the Mediterranean coastline to New Cairo and West Cairo. Egypt has incredible history, culture and energy, and we’re grateful to be working with SODIC to create places where food, design and hospitality come together in a way that feels truly Nobu."

*Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, commented:*

"Our collaboration with Nobu brings together two brands that share a commitment to quality, elevated experiences and long-term value creation. Through OGAMI and our wider developments, we are creating destinations that place Egypt firmly on the map for a new generation of global travellers, investors and homeowners."

Against a backdrop of increasing international attention on Egypt's development and tourism sectors, Nobu's continued expansion with SODIC reflects growing confidence in the country's future as a destination for global travellers, investors and luxury homeowners alike.

Following the discussion, guests attended an exclusive cocktail reception and private dinner hosted by the leadership teams of Nobu and SODIC at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square.