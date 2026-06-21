Paris, France – Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the national defense and security champion, a PIF company, has concluded its successful participation at Eurosatory 2026, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center from June 15-19.

Participating under the Saudi Pavilion organized by General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), SAMI showcased a range of advanced defense systems and technology solutions through its specialized subsidiaries: SAMI Advanced Electronics (SAMI-AEC), SAMI Land Company, SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries (SAMI AAI). )SAMI also spotlighted SAMI Local Content Program (RUKN), its flagship program designed to strengthen, localize, and develop national supply chains, while empowering local suppliers and enhancing industrial capabilities in support of the Kingdom’s long-term defense ambitions Eurosatory is regarded as one of the world’s leading defense and security exhibitions, bringing together global defense manufacturers, military leaders and industry experts to explore emerging technologies and strategic partnerships shaping the future of defense and security.

At the exhibition, SAMI highlighted the role of SAMI-AEC as the group’s technology arm, presenting solutions across three key areas: command, control, communications and intelligence (C4I) systems; electronic warfare and radar technologies; and the “Rimal” computer manufacturing project, developed in partnership with HP, and focused on cybersecurity solutions. The project reflects the company’s efforts to develop advanced technology solutions through local capabilities. SAMI also showcased its integrated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

SAMI Land Company presented advanced maintenance solutions for land systems and highlighted the SAMI Land Industrial Complex, which the company describes as the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meanwhile, SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries showcased its regional expertise in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, as well as its capabilities in aerospace manufacturing and assembly, supporting the continued development of Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry.

SAMI’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the objectives of Vision 2030, including the localization of 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending. The company added that its international presence underscores the rapid development of Saudi Arabia’s defense industrial sector and ongoing efforts to build national talent and a sustainable industrial base aimed at strengthening technological sovereignty and the Kingdom’s global positioning.