Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, youth empowerment and the advancement of national talent, Alizz Islamic Bank has announced the launch of the fourth batch of its flagship internship programme, ‘Manahil Alizz’ welcoming 50 students from universities and colleges across the Sultanate of Oman.

The programme forms a key pillar of the Bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, specifically supporting the social dimension through education, employability, capacity building and the development of future Omani leaders. By investing in young talent and providing meaningful opportunities for professional growth, the Bank continues to contribute to the creation of a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future for Oman.

Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace realities, Manahil Alizz offers students hands-on experience across a range of banking and corporate functions. Participants will gain practical exposure to areas including banking operations, customer experience, finance, risk management, technology, marketing, human capital and governance, while also benefiting from structured mentorship, professional development workshops,and career guidance sessions delivered by experienced professionals.

Since its inception, Manahil Alizz has successfully graduated more than 100 Omani students, many of whom have leveraged the knowledge, skills and professional attributes gained through the programme to advance their academic and professional aspirations. Participants have consistently highlighted the programme’s positive impact on their personal and career development, citing enhanced workplace readiness, stronger professional competencies,and increased confidence in navigating future career opportunities. This growing success story reflects the programme’s effectiveness in creating meaningful opportunities for young Omanis and reinforces Alizz Islamic Bank’s commitment to developing future talent and delivering a lasting social impact.

The programme aligns closely with the Bank’s broader sustainability strategy, which focuses on creating long-term positive impact through initiatives that promote financial inclusion, community development, education and human capital growth. It also supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by enhancing youth employability, strengthening national capabilities and fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and lifelong learning.

The launch of the fourth batch further reflects Alizz Islamic Bank’s belief that sustainable progress is achieved by investing in people, empowering future generations and creating opportunities that enable individuals and communities to thrive. Through initiatives such as Manahil Alizz, the Bank continues to transform communities and empower the future, creating lasting value for society and contributing to the long-term prosperity of the Sultanate.