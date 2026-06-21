The Department of Statistics (DoS) and the Jordan Telecommunications Group - Orange Jordan have signed a technical and institutional cooperation agreement. The company, under this collaboration, will develop and implement the software system and digital solutions supporting the 2026 General Population and Housing Census project.

Director of the DoS, His Excellency Dr. Haider Freihat, signed the agreement with Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Ahmad Abu Diab.

This agreement establishes a framework to strengthen partnerships between public and private sectors, along with supporting the national digital transformation process and leveraging modern technology for one of Jordan’s most critical national projects “the General Population and Housing Census 2026”. The initiative contributes to significantly improving the efficiency of statistical processes, accelerating data production, and enhancing overall data accuracy.

Moreover, as part of the agreement, Orange Jordan will develop and integrate software systems while providing a secure technological environment to support every stage of the census. This operational workflow spans from the initial field listing and building numbering phase, through the actual population and housing enumeration stage, to data processing and the generation of preliminary and final results in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Furthermore, the agreement entails providing ongoing technical support, assisting with field operations, transferring technical knowledge, and building human resource capacities within the department to ensure sustainable institutional development.

Both parties emphasized their commitment to adopting international best practices and standards in cybersecurity and data protection. This approach will strengthen information security, safeguard the confidentiality of statistical data, and support the Kingdom's strategy to execute an advanced, fully digital census powered by cutting-edge technical solutions.

Eng. Abu Diab expressed Orange Jordan’s pride in this prominent strategic partnership with the DoS, highlighting the company's position as a leading digital provider and trusted partner in the Kingdom. He added that the agreement reflects Orange Jordan’s commitment to supporting national digital transformation efforts through advanced infrastructure and innovative digital solutions, leveraging its extensive technological expertise and capabilities to ensure the successful, accurate, and seamless implementation of this landmark national project.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.