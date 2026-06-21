Cairo – Imarrae has announced that it has obtained the master plan approval along with all required licenses and regulatory approvals for its flagship project, KIN, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development journey. The achievement reflects the company’s commitment to its project timeline, operational readiness and execution of its development plans in line with the highest professional standards.

The company has secured the master plan and ministerial decree, in addition to the, Civil Defense approval, decennial liability, Ministry of Environment approvals, all building permits and excavation permits required for the project.

KIN is one of Imarrae’s most distinguished residential developments and the company is commencing construction within the coming weeks, reaffirming its commitment to delivering the project on time.

Developed around a vision of delivering a premium residential destination in the center of New Cairo, KIN combines contemporary design, superior construction quality, and long-term investment value. The development embodies Imarrae’s commitment to creating fully-integrated communities that respond to evolving market dynamics, while meeting the aspirations of discerning homebuyers seeking excellence, reliability, and sustainable growth.

Spanning 23 acres, KIN features a total built-up area of 96,600 square meters and represents investments exceeding EGP 16 billion. The project offers a diverse range of residential units with various unit sizes, delivered on Core & Shell basis.

The project’s master plan is built around an innovative urban vision that prioritizes expansive green spaces to enhance residents’ quality of life. Townhouses are thoughtfully arranged around mini parks to create a tranquil and private living environment, while residential buildings are positioned at the heart of the development amid open landscapes, gardens and multifunctional plazas.

KIN also features a vibrant retail promenade along its main frontage, complemented by a fully integrated social hub offering a variety of recreational and sports activities, fostering a balanced lifestyle for residents.

The project includes a comprehensive range of amenities and services, including landscaped gardens, parks, and dedicated jogging and cycling track loops around the entire development. This offers residents a continuous route throughout the project, complimentend by an advanced security system, supported by surveillance cameras and controlled-access entry points.

Additional features include underground parking for apartments, private gardens for townhouses, and four main gates designed to smoothen circulation and enhance privacy and security throughout the community.

The architectural design of KIN is being developed by Al Asri Consultant, one of the UAE’s leading consultancy firms, renowned for its extensive experience in delivering major projects across regional and international markets. This collaboration ensures the implementation of the highest standards of design and execution.

Ahmed Khedr, CEO of Imarrae, commented:

“Securing all approvals and licenses for KIN represents an important milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and execution. What we have achieved is the result of a clear vision and a structured institutional approach that has guided the project from day one.”

He added:

“We view these approvals as an extension of our commitment to our clients, one built on transparency, discipline, and adherence to the highest development standards. We continue to work alongside a distinguished network of partners and experts to deliver an integrated real estate experience that meets our clients’ expectations, and further strengthens Imarrae’s position as a developer that successfully combines ambition with tangible execution.”

The company concluded by reaffirming that KIN represents one of the clearest expressions of its future vision, and that the current phase reflects its full commitment to delivering a project that meets customer aspirations, while reinforcing confidence in Imarrae’s ability to deliver on its promises.