Dubai, UAE: Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced several key milestones that underscore the company’s exceptional growth in the wired and wireless access space. Driven by a modern microservices cloud solution with robust AIOps, Juniper continues to outpace the industry in terms of market share growth, receive ongoing recognition from the industry’s top analysts and deliver the best user and operator experiences.

“By delivering innovative client-to-cloud automation, insight and self-driving actions, Mist AI continues to stand out from the rest of the industry for ease, scale, cost and performance,” said Sudheer Matta, Group Vice President, Product Management, AI-driven Enterprise at Juniper. “The durable momentum we are seeing is a true testament to our world-class product, sales and marketing teams and partners who have all rallied behind Juniper’s innovative AI-driven Enterprise solution to bring proven value to customers and partners throughout the globe.”

Key data points that support strong momentum include:

Fastest Growing Wireless: In the most recent market share report from industry analyst firm 650 Group published in Q1 2022, Juniper Mist had the greatest year-to-year revenue growth percentage in Enterprise Wireless LAN market share in amongst the top 10 WLAN vendors. Juniper experienced 117+% revenue growth in this period.

“The Juniper wireless access solution continues to gain substantial enterprise market share, outpacing other top vendors by a considerable amount in a year-to-year comparison,” said Chris Depuy, Co-Founder and Principal Analyst, 650 Group. “Juniper Mist has done an excellent job taking their first-mover advantage with Mist AI and parlaying it into a thriving business with a marquee list of global customers.”

Strong Momentum for the Full-Stack AI-driven Enterprise: Juniper’s “Mistified” portfolio, defined as wired access, wireless access and SD-WAN products managed via Mist AI and the cloud, grew more than 60% year-over-year in Q2 2022. Juniper saw yet another record for new Mist customers in the same quarter, as well as record quarterly bookings for EX switches and Mist Wi-Fi.

Leader in Two Gartner Magic Quadrants: Juniper Mist was named a leader in the 2021 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (November 15, 2021) for the second year in a row. In this report, Gartner positioned Juniper highest in “Ability to Execute” and furthest in “Completeness of Vision” across all vendors. In addition, Juniper Mist was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services (February 23, 2022), where Gartner positioned Juniper furthest in “Completeness of Vision” of all vendors. Juniper is the only vendor to be recognized as a Leader in both of these Magic Quadrants.

Customers’ Choice: Juniper Mist was recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report (May 31, 2022). Juniper Mist received an overall customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 with 99% of respondents saying they are willing to recommend the solution (highest of any vendor). In addition, Juniper Mist Wireless Access Points and Edge have a customer rating of 5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights as of Q3 2022.

Strong Customer Traction: The Juniper AI-driven Enterprise continues to win new marquee customers in all regions, across all segments. This includes 5 of the Global Fortune 10, 5 of the top 10 retailers, the largest healthcare provider in the US and leading universities. In addition, Juniper grew 31% in year-to-year E-Rate category 2 awards, outpacing other networking vendors.

Strong Partner Traction: In Q2 2022, Juniper saw an 81% year-to-year increase in partner-sourced business for the AI-driven Enterprise. Since launching one of the industry’s only partner programs dedicated to managed services in May of 2021, the AI-driven Enterprise saw 650% growth in new MSP partners signed. Today, Juniper also announced new features such as an AI-driven dashboard, license management and flexible payment options to the AI-driven Enterprise that further facilitate the consumption and operations of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper partners to enhance their Network as a Service (NaaS) offerings.