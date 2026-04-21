Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Over 1,000 homes have now been completed and handed over to residents at Jubail Island, an achievement that represents far more than a delivery milestone.

It is a community taking root; families settling into their homes, mornings unfolding along the waterfront, and evenings spent in shared spaces that are beginning to feel genuinely alive. Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) celebrates this moment as Jubail Island enters a new chapter as one of the emirate's most distinctive nature-led destinations.

Set within 40 million square metres of protected mangrove landscape, Jubail Island is being developed by LEAD Development under JIIC as a low-density master-planned community that blends luxury living with nature, wellness and outdoor experiences.

Engineer Abdualla Al Shamsi, General Manager for Jubail Island Investment Company, said: "Seeing more than 1,000 homes now completed and in the hands of our residents is a moment that reminds us why we do what we do. Every decision made at Jubail Island, from the placement of a pathway to the preservation of a mangrove, has been guided by the people who would one day live here. This milestone reflects not only the scale of what we have built, but the collective dedication of every team member, contractor and partner who helped bring this community to life. What makes this moment truly meaningful is walking through the island today and seeing families living, gathering and calling this place home."

Connectivity has played a key role in shaping the island's evolution. Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island is accessible via Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway (E12) through the Jubail Island Bridge just 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport positioning the destination as a central hub within Abu Dhabi's growing residential and leisure corridor.

Today, residents are already experiencing the lifestyle envisioned for the island. Children play in open-air spaces framed by mangroves, cyclists move freely between villages, and neighbours gather at community hubs that have grown into familiar, well-loved parts of daily life. Jubail Island is no longer simply a development in progress - it is a place people proudly call home.

Beyond residential delivery the island is steadily evolving into a fully integrated destination built around the "live, work, and play" philosophy. Its masterplan places everyday amenities, leisure experiences, and community spaces within easy reach through pedestrian and cycling networks that connect its six villages: Marfaa Al Jubail, Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail, Souk Al Jubail, Ain Al Maha and Bada Al Jubail.

At the heart of the island lies Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi's first dedicated mangrove ecotourism destination, offering scenic boardwalks through the mangroves, guided kayaking experiences and educational programmes that highlight the ecological importance of the UAE's coastal habitats. The surrounding natural landscape creates an environment where residents and visitors can enjoy outdoor activities such as jogging, cycling and waterside walks away from the pace of the city.

Further enriching Jubail Island's lifestyle offering, the destination is now home to Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA), a world-class institution dedicated to classical horsemanship and equestrian arts. Residents enjoy an active, connected lifestyle throughout the island; cycling along routes that trace the edges of the mangroves, walking through open community hubs, or taking their children to outdoor play areas, sports courts and swimming pools, all without leaving the island. A carefully designed network woven across the masterplan ensures that every corner of the island feels accessible, unhurried and distinctly alive.

Community life is further supported by four themed community centres, while upcoming educational institutions including Gordonstoun School, set to open in Q3 2026 and the Redwood Center of Excellence nursery will further enhance the island's family-oriented offering. Designed as a low-density masterplan where only 20 per cent of the island is developed, Jubail Island preserves its surrounding mangrove ecosystem while offering residents access to more than 1.2 million square metres of parks and open spaces, reinforcing its vision as a nature-led destination centred on wellness, connectivity and outdoor living.

About Jubail Island

Jubail Island is Abu Dhabi’s premier nature-led, master-planned destination, spanning over 40 million square metres and ideally located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. Developed by LEAD Development under Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), the island is designed as a low-density sanctuary that seamlessly blends luxury living with the rich biodiversity of its surrounding mangrove ecosystem.

Envisioned as a collection of exclusive residential villages, Jubail Island offers a lifestyle rooted in wellness, privacy and a deep connection to nature, while remaining in close proximity to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and entertainment landmarks. The destination features a diverse mix of residential, retail, leisure and community offerings, including schools, mosques, nurseries, sports facilities, community centers and a curated selection of dining and retail experiences.

At the heart of the island lies the Jubail Island Mangrove Park, a unique eco-destination that invites visitors to explore the UAE’s natural mangrove habitat through boardwalk experiences and kayaking through the mangrove. Jubail Island is also home to Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts, further enriching its offering with distinctive equestrian, sporting, and cultural experiences. Several key amenities are already operational, including Jubail Mangrove Park and its accompanying Crane Café, Spinneys supermarket at Souk Al Jubail, as well as sports courts, jogging and cycling tracks, and children’s play areas designed to promote active, outdoor living.

Jubail Island Community Management (JICM) oversees all aspects of the island’s operations, including facilities management, safety, events and resident services, ensuring a seamless and elevated living experience through advanced, integrated systems.

Through its thoughtful master planning and commitment to sustainability, Jubail Island sets a new benchmark for community living in Abu Dhabi where nature, lifestyle and modern convenience come together in perfect harmony.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

About LEAD Development

LEAD Development is an Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer and master planner, specializing in the creation of thoughtfully designed, large-scale destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, sustainability and well-being. Established in 2011, LEAD has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the UAE’s most distinctive residential and mixed-use environments, with a development portfolio exceeding AED 30 billion.

Operating under the umbrella of Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), and working in close alignment with its development, infrastructure, and community management arms, LEAD contributes to a unified vision of delivering fully integrated, future-ready communities.

LEAD’s portfolio includes prestigious developments and a collection of landmark projects across the UAE, including Hidd Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi and Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre. The company is currently developing and progressing Jubail Island, its premier low-density, nature-led master-planned destination in the capital, alongside iconic projects such as Emirates Palace and Mandarin Oriental Mansions, as well as national-scale housing initiatives including Al Ain National Housing. Together with a wider portfolio of projects across the Emirates, this reflects LEAD’s versatility, scale, and depth of expertise.

Through visionary planning and an integrated development approach, LEAD continues to redefine modern living in the UAE, crafting enduring environments designed for generations to come.

For more information, please visit https://leaddevelopment.ae

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