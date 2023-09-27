Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently signed a new maintenance agreement with Philippine Airlines.

This agreement, which came into effect in September 2023, was signed at the MRO Asia Pacific 2023 conference and exhibition, where the company had its own booth for the first time. This serves as an extension of the previous cooperation, which began in June 2023 and resulted in the successful delivery of three Boeing 777 aircraft. It included longeron modifications, removal and installation of landing gears, and maintenance work.

The new agreement includes servicing and modifications to five additional aircraft in the Philippine Airlines fleet, specifically the Boeing 777.

Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Philippine Airlines, which further showcases our exceptional position and pioneering work in the field of maintenance, repair, and refurbishment services for commercial aircraft. We continue to offer world-class services that are known for their high quality and reliability. We are confident that this cooperation will not only continue but also serve as a gateway to future collaborations in new markets and geographical regions, further strengthening our footprints.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

