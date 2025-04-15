Amman, Jordan – Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), welcomed the first batch of registered students in its joint program with the University of Jordan. The visit included a tour of the facilities at Joramco Academy, as well as Joramco’s hangars.

This five-year joint program in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and combines academic education with intensive hands-on training at Joramco’s facilities. Upon graduation, students earn a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering, in addition to B1.1-level technical certification from Joramco Academy, qualifying graduates for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) license and the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) license.

The collaboration between Joramco and UJ reflects both parties’ commitment to preparing a new generation of Jordanians capable of meeting the needs of the rapidly growing aviation sector in Jordan and the region. The program also offers graduates priority employment at Joramco, contributing to reduced unemployment rates and promoting sustainable economic development.

UJ President, Prof. Nathir Obeidat, affirmed that the launch of this program reflects the university’s commitment to evolving education in line with labor market demands, highlighting the university’s ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships that enhance student readiness and open up broad career opportunities.

CEO of Joramco, Fraser Currie, expressed pride in the launch of the program. "We are excited to see this ambitious project come to life, as it marks a significant step toward building a bright future for aviation specialists in Jordan,” he noted.

Hosted by UJ's School of Engineering, this unique program features a distinctive blend of theoretical and practical learning. Half the curriculum involves hands-on training in Joramco’s workshops and labs, while the other half takes place on campus, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience.

Dean of the School of Engineering, Prof. Menwer Attarakih, explained that the program was designed to bridge the gap between academia and market needs. He emphasized that its development involved experts from both institutions to equip students with the skills demanded by the aviation sector.

For her part, Chief People & Performance Officer at Joramco, Hana Absis, expressed her delight at the students’ enthusiasm during the visit. She reaffirmed the Academy’s dedication to supporting them throughout their educational and professional journey over the next five years and beyond.

Joramco is one of the region’s leading aircraft maintenance companies, with over six decades of experience. It serves clients across the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, and Africa, and maintains a wide range of aircraft including Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer models.

