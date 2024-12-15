Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced the start of its new academic year, marking the first semester the students attend the newly inaugurated premises.

The semester commenced and will include top 50 talented students pursuing a career in aircraft maintenance engineering in addition to returning students who bring valuable experience and a strong foundation that enriches the learning environment for the new students. The academy has offered campaigns to support the education of its students, including discounts for early registrants, as well as 25 full scholarships funded by the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC). This program continues to attract young talents from all over the Kingdom into joining a growing field, aligning with Joramco Academy’s goals of supporting young talents and decreasing unemployment rates in Jordan.

Commenting on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our new and returning students for this academic year at Joramco Academy. It marks a new beginning at our state-of-the-art academy, which is an important step in our expansion plans and vision, as we continue to drive excellence in the aviation industry.”

Adding to that, Chief People & Performance Officer, Hana Ibsais, said, “The start of every academic year is something we are always proud of. For newcomers, it is the beginning of four years of exceptional education, while returning students will benefit from a familiar environment that fosters talent and cultivates growth. Our program provides a golden career opportunity upon graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the students’ success in the future.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

