Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced the signing of a joint cooperation agreement with Coldwell Banker Egypt, a leading real estate advisory and marketing firm. The agreement aims to facilitate access to mortgage financing for customers across Egypt, reinforcing the bank’s position as a leading player in this vital sector.

This partnership reflects both parties’ commitment to delivering a comprehensive experience for clients looking to invest in real estate. Coldwell Banker Egypt will support FABMISR’s business development efforts by providing a broad base of potential clients interested in real estate financing, while ensuring the confidentiality of all accounts and information. The partnership is part of a shared vision to promote sustainable growth in the Egyptian real estate market and provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Ms. Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, said: "Egypt’s real estate market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for flexible financing solutions that support both housing and real estate investment. At FABMISR, we are committed to offering integrated banking solutions that align with our clients’ investment aspirations and contribute to channeling greater liquidity into the market. Our partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt therefore represents a strategic investment in expanding our reach to a broader client base, while creating a flexible financing ecosystem that supports real estate development and drives sustainable economic growth in Egypt."

Mr. Karim Zein, CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt and its subsidiaries in the Middle East, added: "The Egyptian real estate market is among the most dynamic in the region, with continuously evolving demand and a growing range of investment opportunities, which calls for innovative and flexible financing solutions. Our collaboration with FABMISR creates real value for clients by combining our deep expertise in the real estate market with the bank’s advanced banking and financing capabilities, enabling investors to capitalize on available opportunities with confidence and supporting the sustainable growth of Egypt’s real estate sector as a key driver of economic development."

The signing of this agreement comes at a time of rapid growth in the Egyptian real estate financing market. After FABMISR successfully provided several joint loans for major real estate projects during 2025, reflecting the bank’s ability to support large-scale development initiatives and provide advanced financing solutions that meet the sector’s needs.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/

About Coldwell Banker Egypt

Coldwell Banker Egypt is part of a global network spanning over 49 countries with more than 118 years of real-estate leadership. The company delivers an extensive portfolio of services including property marketing, investment advisory, asset management, feasibility studies, and development strategy planning.