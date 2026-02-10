Acwa achieved the highest rating among private sector companies in the social criterion.

Award reflects cross-functional collaboration across sustainability, human capital, safety, and governance.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Acwa, the world's largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen, has been awarded the King Khalid Sustainability Award, with special recognition for achieving the highest rating in the social criterion.

The award, one of the most prestigious accolades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region, was presented during a ceremony at the King Khalid Foundation headquarters in Riyadh, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees. Mr. Raad Al-Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, accepted the award on behalf of the company, accompanied by several members of Acwa's executive leadership.

Dr. Rusha Alrawaf, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer at Acwa, said: "Winning the King Khalid Award is a powerful affirmation of our belief that business growth and social responsibility reinforce each other. The timing is significant, as this recognition coincides with the unveiling of our new brand identity, which puts people, communities, and long-term value creation at the center of everything we do. The special recognition for achieving the highest social rating demonstrates that right across our operations, sustainability is not a parallel initiative. In fact, it is embedded in how we operate, how we invest, and how we measure success."

This recognition came after a rigorous evaluation process that lasted several months, during which the company underwent a comprehensive audit based on the submitted data and the sustainability reports from the previous year.

The Award evaluates four key areas—governance, environmental, social, and economic—using a globally accepted ESG framework aligned with Vision 2030 and international sustainability standards. The award features categories for private-sector firms (large, medium, and small) and non-profit organizations, with the top three winners recognized based on overall performance. Additionally, special awards are given for outstanding achievements in specific areas.

The award followed an evaluation process that lasted several months and included a comprehensive audit of company data and sustainability reports from the previous year. For Acwa, this recognition reflects an integrated approach spanning several departments, including sustainability, social responsibility, human capital, occupational safety, community engagement, and governance.

Corporate social responsibility initiatives in Acwa saw notable growth in 2025, both in the scale of programs and the breadth of their community impact, alongside comprehensive employee development programs covering all job levels and systematic monitoring and auditing of on-the-job training. Furthermore, the rigorous implementation of occupational health and safety standards and the documentation of compliance with international standards contributed to strengthening the company’s evaluation under the social criteria, reflecting its commitment to employee well-being and the sustainability of its operations.

About Acwa

Acwa (TADAWUL: 2082 – ACWA Power Co.) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Acwa employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. Acwa’s portfolio comprises 111 projects in operation, advanced development, or under construction with an investment value of SAR 430 billion (USD 114.8 billion) and the capacity to generate 93 GW of power (of which 52GW is renewables) and manage 9.3 million m3/day of desalinated water. This energy and water are delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models.

Learn more: www.acwapower.com

Acwa Media Contacts:

Halah Mohsen

Director Media Affairs & External Comms

hmohsen@acwapower.com

media.inquiries@acwapower.com