Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, announced solid financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2025, driven by sustained growth across its core business lines. ADNIC recorded a net profit before tax of AED 533.1 million, representing a 14.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Gross written premiums reached AED 8.5 million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 13.4%. ADNIC also achieved a combined ratio of 93.2%, highlighting the effectiveness of its underwriting discipline and operational performance.

Throughout 2025, ADNIC advanced several strategic priorities aligned with its growth, diversification, and national development agenda. A key achievement in 2025 was the launch of a long-term strategic partnership with Allianz Trade in the Middle East to expand Trade Credit Insurance solutions across the UAE. This collaboration strengthened ADNIC’s product portfolio and it enables businesses to better manage credit risk, protect cash flows, and pursue growth opportunities with greater certainty, supported by Allianz Trade’s global expertise in credit risk and market intelligence.

Commenting on ADNIC’s performance, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said: “ADNIC’s performance in 2025 reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and our commitment to aligning the Group’s growth with the UAE’s national priorities and its economic vision. We continue to build on our core businesses through disciplined expansion, prudent governance, and a strong focus on national talent development. Our recognition at the Nafis Awards reflects this strategic direction and our contribution to the UAE’s objectives for sustainable economic growth and competitiveness.”

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: “Our results for the full year 2025 demonstrate the resilience of our operations and the impact of our strategic initiatives. Our partnership with Allianz Trade expands our specialist insurance capabilities, while our continued focus on innovation and operational excellence supports efficiency and service quality. We remain focused on strengthening ADNIC’s role as a trusted insurer and long-term partner in the region.”

Simultaneously, and in line with the UAE’s ambition to foster a competitive, innovation-led economy, ADNIC continued to progress its digital and innovation agenda, including the responsible integration of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and customer experience.

The company also deepened its social impact through a partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program to provide specialized life insurance solutions for eligible UAE Nationals, reinforcing its contribution to financial security and national priorities. In recognition of its commitment to Emiratisation and national talent development, ADNIC received two prestigious awards at the Nafis Award Ceremony – Third Cycle (2024–2025), securing first place in its category within the insurance sector and the Gold Category Award for excellence in Emiratisation.

Key financial highlights:

Total Insurance Revenue: For the full year of 2025, ADNIC’s total insurance revenue reached AED 8.3 billion, compared to AED 7.2 billion in the same period last year.

Net Insurance Service Result: Net insurance service result reached AED 494.9 million, representing an acceleration of 10.2% compared to the prior year.

Net Income from Investments: Investment income reached AED 296.9 million, up 8.9% versus the prior year.

Profit Before Tax: Profit before tax grew by 14.3% year on year to AED 533.1 million, yielding a profit after tax of AED 479.9 million, reflecting 14.4% growth.

Profit before tax grew by 14.3% year on year to AED 533.1 million, yielding a profit after tax of AED 479.9 million, reflecting 14.4% growth. As of 31 December 2025, at a consolidated Group level, Total Assets stood at AED 10.4 billion and Total Shareholders’ Equity reached AED 3.7 billion, underscoring the Group’s strong capital position and balance sheet strength.

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to corporates and individuals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC’s extensive network of branches and sales and service centres offers a wide range of products and services, including reinsurance solutions designed to meet the diverse and complex needs of clients. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd, and is the majority owner of Mutakamela Insurance Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

