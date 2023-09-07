DUBAI – How can we build in harmony with nature? Expo City Dubai’s next Connecting Minds Book Club invites everyone to join Dr Sandra Piesik, award-winning architect and scientist and author of Habitat: Vernacular Architecture for a Changing Climate for a discussion on sustainable urban development.

Taking place on 13 September at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, the event is part of the ongoing book club series organised with the Emirates Literature Foundation and will be moderated by urbanists and curators Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib.

Dr Sandra Piesik said: “In the run-up to the UNFCCC COP28, I am excited to be visiting Expo City Dubai – a city that showcases examples of sustainable architecture – to share knowledge and ideas on bioregional collaboration, nature-based solutions and new forms of partnerships to help safeguard the future of our planet.

“Habitat: Vernacular Architecture for a Changing Planet, was the culmination of years of specialist research into the traditions of vernacular architecture and explored how craftspeople around the world can teach us about creating a more sustainable future. I look forward to an interesting conversation with experts and enthusiasts on this crucial issue.”

Doors open at 1230, with the discussion running from 1330-1500, followed by book signings and networking opportunities. To register for the event, and to become a member of the Connecting Minds Book Club, please visit Expo City Dubai. Tickets are priced at AED 75 each.

A scientist who specialises in sustainable legislation, nature-based solutions, innovation, technology transfer, and contemporary adaptation of traditional knowledge, Dr Piesik is also an advisor and former senior consultant to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the multilateral organisation responsible for convening all COP climate summits. The UAE will host COP28 at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.

