Manama, Bahrain – Al Salam Bank, Bahrain’s leading bank and one of the fastest growing banks in the region, has been named Bank of the Year: Bahrain 2025 by The Banker magazine, part of the Financial Times Group and one of the most prestigious global award programs in the financial sector. The accolade follows a rigorous five-month evaluation of more than 1,000 applications from leading financial institutions worldwide, with The Banker selecting only one winner per country each year, a distinction that underscores the significance and competitiveness of this recognition.

This milestone comes as Al Salam Bank closes 2025 on a remarkable upward trajectory. For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, the Bank delivered 37.5% growth in net profit attributable to shareholders, marking four consecutive years of robust financial performance and operational resilience. Over the past four years, the Bank has also nearly tripled its total assets from USD 7.12 billion to USD 21.51 billion, driven by disciplined execution, consistent growth in its core banking operations, and the successful transformation of its business model into a more diversified and regionally competitive financial group.

Commenting on the achievement, Rafik Nayed, Group CEO of Al Salam Bank & MD of ASB Capital, said: “Being named Bank of the Year in Bahrain by The Banker magazine is a testament to the strength of our strategy and the human-first, intelligence-driven philosophy that guides our journey. This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our teams and the trust our clients place in us. As we continue to expand regionally and advance our digital and AI-driven capabilities, our commitment remains anchored in sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

This recognition crowns a year marked by notable achievements for Al Salam Bank across regional and international platforms. In 2025, the Bank received several recognitions that reflect the strength of its financial performance, customer-centric approach, and leadership in Islamic banking. These include Best Islamic Bank Bahrain 2025 by International Business Magazine, Best Islamic Bank Bahrain 2025 and Best Islamic Retail Bank in Bahrain 2025 by World Business Outlook Magazine, and Most Customer-Centric Islamic Bank – Bahrain 2025 awarded by Global Business Outlook Magazine.

On the leadership front, Rafik Nayed was named among the Forbes Top 100 CEOs in the middle east, reflecting the pivotal role his vision has played in shaping the Bank’s strategy and forward-looking philosophy. He was also recognized as Best Islamic Banking CEO – Bahrain 2025 by both Global Business Outlook Magazine and the International Finance Magazine.

Throughout the year, Al Salam Bank continued to strengthen its financial position and regional stature, delivering sustained growth across assets, profitability, customer deposits and operational efficiency. In parallel, ASB Capital, the asset management and investment banking arm of Al Salam Bank Group has further evolved as a true wealth nexus for clients, creating a bridge between regional capital and global opportunities and building a diversified portfolio with assets under management of around USD 6 billion, in support of the Group’s long term growth ambitions.

As Al Salam Bank concludes 2025, the Bank stands at a defining moment in its growth journey entering a new era of scale, innovation, and regional impact, marked by excellence in performance and generational trust.