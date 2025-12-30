MUSCAT: In line with its strategy to deepen engagement with the corporate sector and foster strong, sustainable partnerships, BankDhofar has announced the launch of a series of specialized corporate centers in major industrial cities across the Sultanate of Oman. The new centers—located in Rusayl, Sohar, Duqm, Barka, and Samayil—underscore the bank’s commitment to supporting industrial and economic growth and providing advanced banking solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

These centers are designed to facilitate direct, on-the-ground communication with existing and prospective corporate clients, creating a dedicated platform for interaction with senior management. This approach strengthens business relationships, enhances customer experience, and supports revenue growth. Each center is staffed by highly qualified professionals with deep expertise in corporate banking, ensuring a strong understanding of clients’ financial needs and the swift processing of requests.

Through these centers, businesses gain seamless access to a broad suite of specialized services that address their operational and strategic requirements while enabling them to explore new opportunities for expansion. By doing so, BankDhofar aims to play a greater role in driving economic development and advancing the diversification objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Complementing this expansion, BankDhofar continues to upgrade its digital infrastructure, including the rollout of specialized platforms for entrepreneurs and traders. Among these is the Digital Banking Platform for Businesses, which offers consolidated account management, streamlined payroll and bulk transfers, convenient bill payment functionality, and efficient administrative tools tailored to corporate needs.

BankDhofar reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and high-quality services, reflecting its position as one of Oman’s leading financial institutions. The bank is today the second-largest in the Sultanate in terms of branch network, with more than 140 branches across all governorates—each equipped with modern technologies and staffed by skilled professionals dedicated to providing an exceptional banking experience.

Through its extensive network, BankDhofar offers comprehensive banking solutions for all customer segments, including women, youth, children, and high-net-worth individuals. Its offerings include specialized wealth management services and flexible savings and investment plans such as fixed and recurring deposits, long-term educational accounts for children, and retirement plans designed to ensure lasting financial security.