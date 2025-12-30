Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Elevated Travel Experience

The Airbus A380 ushers in a new level of comfort and luxury for travelers. Its double-deck design offers more space, allowing the introduction of exclusive services and features including:

Suites : Our A380 Suites offer large private spaces and luxurious finishes. Each Suite can be the customer’s very own private sanctuary in the sky. Fly Suites | Cabin | Singapore Airlines

: Our A380 Suites offer large private spaces and luxurious finishes. Each Suite can be the customer’s very own private sanctuary in the sky. Fly Suites | Cabin | Singapore Airlines Business Class : The wider layout allows fully flat Business Class seats, enhanced with direct aisle access, ample storage, and upgraded inflight entertainment. Business Class | A380 | Singapore Airlines

: The wider layout allows fully flat Business Class seats, enhanced with direct aisle access, ample storage, and upgraded inflight entertainment. Business Class | A380 | Singapore Airlines Premium Economy Class : Welcome to a class of your own. Enjoy wider seats, increased recline and pitch, priority services, and curated dining. Premium Economy Class | Singapore Airlines

: Welcome to a class of your own. Enjoy wider seats, increased recline and pitch, priority services, and curated dining. Premium Economy Class | Singapore Airlines Economy Class: Delivers more comfort, thanks to the use of innovative design features such as a non-intrusive reading light and height-adjustable leather headrests with side panels to make your flight more enjoyable. Airbus A350, A380 & 787 | Economy Class | Singapore Airlines | Singapore Airlines

Delivers more comfort, thanks to the use of innovative design features such as a non-intrusive reading light and height-adjustable leather headrests with side panels to make your flight more enjoyable. Airbus A350, A380 & 787 | Economy Class | Singapore Airlines | Singapore Airlines Quieter cabin environment : The A380 boasts improved noise levels, offering a quieter and more relaxing onboard experience.

: The A380 boasts improved noise levels, offering a quieter and more relaxing onboard experience. Capacity: Significant increase in total seats per flight, adding more premium and economy capacity to meet demand.

Flight schedule:

Flight SQ495 will depart Dubai at 1945hrs and arrive in Singapore at 0730hrs the following day. Flight SQ494 will depart Singapore at 1440hrs and arrive in Dubai at 1800hrs. The service frequency remains unchanged, with daily flights continuing between Singapore and Dubai.

Beyond Singapore, customers can enjoy convenient connections to over 100 destinations across the airline's extensive global network.

Starting 29 March 2026 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing** Aircraft Type SQ495 Dubai – Singapore Daily 1945hrs – 0730hrs A380-800 SQ494 Singapore – Dubai Daily 1440hrs – 1800hrs A380-800

**Flight timings may be subject to change. Please view the latest flight timings here.

Unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi:

Customers will continue to enjoy our complimentary unlimited inflight Wi-Fi access and stay connected to keep up with work or loved ones while cruising at 38,000 feet. This Wi-Fi offering is available across SIA’s entire aircraft fleet*.

All Suites and Business Class customers, PPS Club members, and supplementary cardholders can enjoy unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi.

All Economy Class customers who are KrisFlyer members can enjoy our unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi. Signing up to be a KrisFlyer member is free, and customers can do so here.

*Free unlimited Wi-Fi services are available on all aircraft except for SIA’s Boeing 737-800 NGs that are not Wi-Fi enabled.

Next-Level Entertainment with KrisWorld

Singapore Airlines’ iconic Airbus A380 takes in-flight entertainment to extraordinary heights with KrisWorld, its state-of-the-art entertainment system. Designed to redefine luxury and comfort in the skies, KrisWorld on the A380 offers an expansive high-definition library including the latest blockbusters, classic films, binge-worthy TV shows, international hits, music playlists, and interactive games.

What makes KrisWorld on the A380 exceptional is its seamless integration with advanced technology. Passengers can enjoy ultra-responsive high-definition touchscreens of varying sizes depending on the cabin class—up to 32 inches in Suites—for a truly immersive viewing experience. Business Class passengers can enjoy generous entertainment screens with noise-canceling headphones, while Economy and Premium Economy travelers also enjoy crystal-clear screens and superior sound.

Adding to the personalization, KrisWorld allows passengers to create their own playlist before the flight through the Singapore Airlines mobile app, making it effortless to resume your favourite shows or movies exactly where you left off. The A380 also offers in-seat power outlets and USB ports, so you can power your devices or stay engaged with KrisWorld throughout the journey.