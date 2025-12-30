Dubai, UAE — AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C. (DNI) (United Arab Emirates), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect DNI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Commenting on the reaffirmation, Mr. Charbel Yazbeck, Acting Chief Executive Officer of DNI, said: “it underscores our long-standing commitment to financial resilience, disciplined underwriting, and strategic growth. As we navigate evolving market conditions, we remain focused on strengthening our operations, broadening our distribution channels, pursuing strategic partnership, and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a new branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae