Saudi Arabia: Homeostasis, a US-based startup, announces the closing of a strategic partnership and investment by LAB7, the venture building arm of Aramco. Homeostasis is developing a new innovative technology to convert carbon dioxide (CO₂) into synthetic graphite for industrial applications. This partnership represents a significant step towards advancing sustainable manufacturing practices while supporting global carbon emissions reduction efforts and reinforces LAB7’s role as a strategic partner for startups advancing disruptive technological solutions.

The global shift towards electrification has created an urgent need for critical materials, particularly graphite, which functions as the anode in lithium-ion batteries. Homeostasis is addressing this challenge by transforming CO₂ emissions into high-value synthetic graphite, enabling lower carbon materials for the energy storage industry, with a focus on electric vehicles battery solutions.

Homeostasis’ technology bridges the gap between CO₂ capture and critical material production, turning captured emissions into graphite which represents the backbone of the lithium-ion battery architecture.

“Homeostasis welcomes LAB7’s support as we unlock the CO₂-to-graphite vertical, a new technology for the growing graphite market,” said Homeostasis Co-Founder and CEO Makoto Eyre. “Homeostasis will deliver the ability to produce graphite from the growing global fleet of CO₂ capture assets.”

Through this partnership and investment, LAB7 will help Homeostasis improve its production process and scale operations effectively, supporting market readiness.

“This partnership is a key step in harnessing the strategic advantages of the circular economy,” said Homeostasis Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Julien Lombardi. “Our technology strengthens energy infrastructure by transforming waste streams into a widely available feedstock.”

By combining transformative concepts with actionable solutions, LAB7 and Homeostasis aim to reshape how industries view carbon emissions; not as waste, but as a resource for building a more sustainable future.

About Homeostasis

Homeostasis develops molten salt electrolysis technology to convert CO₂ emissions into high-value carbon materials foundational to today's economy. Our process consumes carbon dioxide from industrial waste streams using only electricity. Today, our focus is on producing high-purity anode-grade graphite for lithium-ion batteries. We source CO₂ from captured industrial waste streams at chemical plants, refineries, and manufacturing facilities. This approach will unlock tens of millions of tons of low-cost feedstock available in all industrialized nations – which represents a fundamental shift in how critical materials for batteries are sourced today.

For more information: www.homeostasis.earth

About LAB7

LAB7 is a venture builder backed by Aramco, operating within an Aramco subsidiary. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology, LAB7 provides a system of support, collaboration, and expertise for accelerated product launch and market access.

For more information: www.LAB7.com.sa