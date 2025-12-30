Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sela, a leading events and entertainment company specializing in the organization and delivery of sports, cultural, and corporate experiences, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia.

This prestigious recognition reflects Sela’s continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. The certification highlights the company’s strong focus on employee engagement, collaboration, and continuous development.

As part of the assessment, Sela achieved strong results across several key areas, including leadership, people development, collaboration, and workplace culture, reaffirming its position as an employer of choice within the Kingdom.

In a statement from, Loai Kamakhi, COO of Sela, he said: "Being part of this organization has been an inspiring journey, the people & culture team continually supports our growth through meaningful initiatives, professional development, and a positive work environment. Their focus on collaboration and innovation truly makes it one of the best places to work."

Earning the Best Place to Work certification for a second consecutive year underscores Sela’s consistent efforts to listen to its people, invest in talent, and enhance the overall employee experience. The company continues to implement initiatives that promote learning, well-being, and engagement, while encouraging innovation and teamwork across all levels of the organization.

This recognition further reflects Sela’s belief that a strong, people-first culture is fundamental to delivering exceptional experiences and achieving sustainable success.

