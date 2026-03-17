Global - Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange, is expanding its spot market with a new batch of Ondo Global Markets tokenized securities, bringing major U.S. equities, index ETFs, and precious metals into a single trading environment alongside digital assets. The rollout adds a new layer to Bitget’s multi-asset model, allowing users to trade crypto and traditional market exposures side by side, around the clock, within one USDT-based account.

The new listings are set to include some of the most recognized names in global markets. On the equities side, the lineup covers Tesla (TSLAon), NVIDIA (NVDAon), Apple (AAPLon), Alphabet (GOOGLon), Microsoft (MSFTon), Amazon (AMZNon), Meta (METAon), and AMD (AMDon). The expansion also brings broader market exposure through index ETF products including SPYon, IVVon, QQQon, IWMon, and ITOTon, alongside commodity-linked assets such as IAUon and SLVon, giving users a direct way to access gold and silver-linked instruments from the same spot interface used for crypto trading.

This launch builds on an existing relationship between Bitget and Ondo that has steadily expanded over the past several months. In September 2025, Bitget and Bitget Wallet introduced access to more than 100 tokenized assets through Ondo Finance. Recently Bitget deepened that collaboration by adding 98 new tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. Bitget has also publicly reported strong traction in the category, stating that Ondo tokenized stock trading on the platform captured about 73% of market share in early December before rising to roughly 89% later that month, reflecting fast-growing user demand for blockchain-based access to global markets. Ondo Global Markets is now the largest tokenized stock provider globally.

Unlike traditional market access that remains tied to brokerage rails and limited trading windows, the new spot listings are designed for continuous access. Users can buy and sell these assets on a 24/7 basis from Bitget’s spot trading page, giving traders a way to respond to macro events, earnings developments, and weekend market sentiment without waiting for conventional exchanges to reopen. This structure fits the broader direction of the tokenized asset market, where traders increasingly expect global assets to move with the same speed and accessibility as crypto.

“Market movements are no longer bound by date and time, user expectations no longer stop at the boundary between crypto and traditional finance. This expansion with Ondo brings some of the world’s most watched equities, index products, and precious metals into our spot market in a way that feels native to how modern users already trade,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

“Bitget is now offering tokenized equities alongside crypto and becoming the everything app, powered by Ondo,” said Ian De Bode, President of Ondo Finance. “Ondo tokenized stocks, ETFs, and commodities are available for trading on every Bitget platform, in size.”

The latest rollout advances Bitget’s Global Alpha in One strategy and adds further depth to its Universal Exchange model, where crypto, tokenized real-world assets, and broader market instruments are brought together in one place.

To find out more about Ondo spot stocks on Bitget, please visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

About Ondo Global Markets

Ondo Global Markets is an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. It enables investors outside the United States to gain economic exposure to these assets by minting, transferring, and redeeming securities-backed tokens. Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF (together with cash in transit).

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products onchain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient.