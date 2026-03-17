Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Rowad Modern Engineering has announced the commencement of the development and expansion project for the facilities of Saudi Logistics Services Company (SAL) at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Serving as the general contractor, the company will manage, execute, and deliver the project across all phases in accordance with the highest technical and engineering standards. The implementation strategy is aligned with sustainability principles and aims to achieve LEED Gold certification.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance cargo and logistics capabilities. It includes comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrading of existing infrastructure, alongside the construction of new supporting facilities and services. The scope of work emphasizes improving operational performance, modernizing architectural and engineering systems, and elevating efficiency and sustainability. Rowad Modern Engineering is delivering the project through an approach that ensures flexible readiness to meet both current and future operational requirements, while considering the sensitivities of working within an active airport environment.

Eng. Mohamed Mahlab, Chief Executive Officer of Rowad Modern Engineering, said: "The SAL facility project at King Khalid International Airport represents a significant addition to the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure ecosystem. Through this project, Rowad Modern Engineering provides reliable logistics solutions implemented in accordance with global LEED standards, supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing strategic transformation. It also reinforces national efforts to advance sustainability priorities and promote comprehensive development in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

From his side, Eng. Mohamed Fawzi, General Manager of Rowad Modern Engineering’s branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated: "Executing projects within operational facilities requires precise management built on proactive planning, continuous coordination, and dividing work into clearly defined phases that ensure uninterrupted operations. We are committed to enhancing the efficiency of buildings, systems, and services while implementing strict monitoring procedures to ensure compliance with specifications and safety requirements, and to deliver the project according to the approved plan."

The SAL project underscores the expanding presence of Rowad Modern Engineering in the Saudi market, particularly in the air transport and logistics services sectors. It further strengthens the company’s role as a strategic execution partner for advanced operational infrastructure projects that support the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.

About Rowad Modern Engineering

Rowad Modern Engineering is one of the companies of Elsewedy Electric Group and brings more than 25 years of experience in delivering major projects across Egypt, the region, and Africa. Its areas of expertise include renewable energy, infrastructure, ports, healthcare and educational facilities, and heritage sites. The company has delivered prominent projects across several countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Libya. Notable projects include the Rabigh Power Plant, the Tahya Misr Container Terminal at Damietta Port, the Benban Solar Park, and the Mohamed Ali Palace. In Saudi Arabia, the company is also executing projects such as the Red Sea Museum, the Ministry of Culture headquarter in Diriyah, as well as Al-Ha’ir projects in Riyadh.