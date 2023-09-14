Customers benefit from the energy efficiencies of Johnson Controls latest technology and the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint



Launching later in 2023 in the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has unveiled Cooling as a Service (CaaS) - a new innovation set to reshape the cooling industry. CaaS is a capital-free, innovative solution that revolutionizes the traditional cooling model. Fully managed by Johnson Controls, it covers the entire cooling lifecycle from equipment upgrade to ongoing operation, service and maintenance – ensuring optimal performance and customer satisfaction. The company will launch the solution in 2023 with a UAE-based customer.

“With record temperatures in the region and across many parts of the globe, the launch of CaaS marks a pivotal moment – allowing businesses to quickly transform their buildings into more efficient and sustainable assets while spreading the cost of capital,” said Mohammad Khalid, vice president, and general manager for the Middle East and Africa region at Johnson Controls. “In a world where buildings contribute around 40% of global emissions that mostly come from heating and cooling, upgrading equipment is key to reducing carbon footprint and meeting sustainability targets.”

Johnson Controls’ CaaS offers customers a complete cooling solution including consultancy, design, equipment installation, digital connectivity, and a full range of flexible and scalable services to suit customer requirements. It is suitable for new and existing facilities and can be tailored to a range of business sectors including property management, residential, commercial offices, retail, hospitality, and more. As a true pay-per-use model, customers only pay for what they use to cool their premises and have full transparency over usage, performance, efficiency.

When paired with Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue platform and its cloud, edge, and AI technologies, CaaS can digitally transform buildings and further enhance energy efficiency and usage.

“Traditional cooling systems often entail considerable maintenance costs and the perpetual race to keep pace with evolving technologies,” added Devrim Tekeli, general manager of Service for Gulf Cooperation Council countries at Johnson Controls. “CaaS eliminates the barriers of upfront costs and complex maintenance requirements, making sustainable building technology more accessible and affordable for businesses. This service-oriented solution delivers consistent, eco-friendly cooling – minimizing downtime and delivering tangible results. Customers can focus on their core activities while advancing toward a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.”

Johnson Controls has a heritage of innovation in HVAC technology spanning nearly 140 years. As a worldwide leader in intelligent, eco-conscious, and energy-efficient solutions, the company continues to redefine industries. Through its expertise in building efficiency, energy storage, HVAC, and beyond, the company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable and healthy future for all.

Khalid concluded: “CaaS signifies a new era in cooling technology with efficiency and environmental responsibility at the forefront. With the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 25%, this solution underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions to customers throughout the region.”

For more information about Cooling as a Service (CaaS) and Johnson Controls’ commitment to innovation, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.ae.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.ae for more information and follow @Johnson Controls Middle East and Africa on LinkedIn.

