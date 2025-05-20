Traditional Emirati crafts reimagined for today’s market and tomorrow’s makers

From daggers to handbags, heritage products find new life in the creative economy

Abu Dhabi – For the first time, Make it in the Emirates features a dedicated Handcrafts sector, spotlighting the UAE’s artisanal heritage and its role in today’s creative economy. Around 50 craftspeople and heritage-based businesses take part daily, with workshops, cultural talks, and live sessions.

Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, this fourth and largest edition to date of Make it in the Emirates gathers industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, offering a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing. It runs from May 19 to 22, 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

At Make it in the Emirates, the Ministry of Culture signed a series of MoUs with national partners to establish a unified National Registry for Craftspeople. The agreements will help promote local craft products, encourage artisan registration, provide accurate data and market insights, and foster a supportive ecosystem for sustainable growth across the sector. The agreements included the following entities:

General Women’s Union

Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, under the Emirates Red Crescent signed with the Ministry of Culture.

Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment, under Fujairah Charity Association signed with the Ministry of Culture.

Department of Antiquities and Museums – Ras Al Khaimah

Among the exhibitors in the Heritage Sector is Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, a non-profit that trains women—many of whom have no prior skills—in the art of handcrafting goods using techniques like Talli, Khous, Sadu, and pottery. Al Ghadeer’s work transforms ancient techniques into products such as handbags and home décor items, blending traditional design with modern functionality. The organisation has already trained over 470 women, and their creations, alongside live demonstrations, have travelled to international exhibitions in the UK, Italy, China, and beyond.

Also on show is Khunair, the heritage brand of Beit Al Khunair, which produces handcrafted Emirati daggers, coffee pots, and other heritage items, preserving the UAE’s legacy while creating items of enduring social and national value. One such item is a ceremonial sword crafted for H.E. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his visit to Italy, reflecting the deep cultural and symbolic value of traditional Emirati craftsmanship. The team of artisans, including goldsmiths and metalsmiths, continues to handcraft Emirati symbols using traditional methods passed down through generations.



Khunair is at Make it in the Emirates to revive interest in traditional Emirati craftsmanship and encourage greater local appreciation for heritage products. They see the event as a chance to showcase handmade items like the Khanyar dagger and ceremonial artefacts to a wider audience, connect with new customers, and highlight the cultural value of UAE-made goods in a market where many still look abroad for such pieces. Their goal is to position heritage crafts not only as symbols of identity but also as commercially viable products that deserve recognition and support.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority joins the Handcrafts sector to raise awareness about the value of traditional crafts and the need to keep them alive in everyday life, having been passed down through generations, but are now at risk of fading due to fast-paced, modern lifestyles.

Their participation focuses on showing younger generations not only how these crafts are made, but also the meaning, time, and cultural identity behind them. Even within the same craft, such as palm weaving, techniques and colour choices can vary widely between families and regions, reflecting the diverse interpretations of a shared heritage. By blending traditional methods with modern design, like turning woven patterns into contemporary handbags or home décor, they hope to make these crafts more relevant and appreciated today.

Meanwhile, Al Khaznah Leathers, a sustainable tannery based in Abu Dhabi, bridges heritage and innovation. Founded in 2003 as a vision of Sheikh Zayed, the company specialises in chrome-free, camel leather tanning using eco-conscious methods. From handbags to aviation upholstery, Al Khaznah’s goods span multiple industries while remaining rooted in traditional leatherwork. Through its in-house studio and training initiatives, the company is helping to reimagine Emirati craftsmanship in a global, sustainable context.

Together, these exhibitors represent a powerful narrative: that handcrafts are not just relics of the past, but a path forward, one that fosters cultural continuity, supports livelihoods, and champions UAE-made excellence on the world stage.