Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Air France has announced the launch of its new direct service between Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). The first flight, AF684, operated by an Airbus A350-900, touched down in Riyadh on May 20, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the airline group’s expansion strategy in the region.

A Gateway to New Opportunities

The Riyadh–Paris route by Air France is a strategic gateway that links two influential capitals, driving cultural exchange, expanding tourism opportunities, and reinforcing economic collaboration. This new service responds to increasing travel demand driven by the Saudi travellers, the expatriate community, expanding business exchanges, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative to elevate tourism and global connectivity.

H.E Patrick Maisonnave, the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stated : “The opening of the new Air France route between Riyadh and Paris is more than just a flight — it’s a bridge between two great nations. It reflects the strength of our partnership, our shared ambition to bring our people closer, and the invitation to experience the best of French luxury, culture, and hospitality. It is also an invitation to discover France, Paris and its amazing regions. From the elegance of Burgundy to the charm of Toulouse, the coasts of Brittany to the beautiful cities and countryside of Alsace — France awaits you. Bon voyage to all!”

Commenting on the announcement, Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Air France-KLM, said: "We are proud to inaugurate Air France’s new direct service between Paris and Riyadh, a route that not only strengthens ties between France and Saudi Arabia but also reflects the incredible momentum we see in the Kingdom's transformation. Saudi Arabia’s bold investment in tourism, culture, and hospitality is creating exciting new opportunities for travellers and businesses alike. We are honoured to be part of this forward-looking momentum by linking the French and Saudi capitals with our signature service, complementing the established presence of our partner Saudia and offering an additional flight option to serve this dynamic market."

He added: "We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) for their continued support and collaboration, which has been instrumental in making this launch possible”.

Mr. Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abu Aboabah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, welcomed the collaboration with Air France, emphasizing that this initiative represents a significant qualitative addition to the ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience. He further noted that it reinforces the position of King Khalid International Airport as a key regional hub for air transport.

Abu Aboabah added that this partnership between King Khalid International Airport and Air France opens broader horizons for promoting travel movement and attracting more visitors between the two destinations

Hazim Al Hazmi, President of Europe and Americas Markets at STA, said: “Air France’s new direct route between Paris and Riyadh cements Saudi’s position as a premier global tourism destination and expands our connectivity to France and the rest of Europe. Last year, Saudi welcomed almost 116 million visitors —a record number who experienced Saudi's diverse offerings. Easy access through eVisa and this route are expected to attract even more French and European visitors, who are eager to explore Saudi’s rich heritage, vibrant culture, family entertainment and incredible landscapes.”

Flight Schedule

Currently operating three times per week, the service will increase to five weekly flights by 18th June 2025, offering travellers greater flexibility and convenience.

Flight times (local time):

AF685: Departs Riyadh at 8:40 a.m., arrives in Paris at 2:20 p.m.

AF684: Departs Paris at 11:20 p.m., arrives in Riyadh at 6:25 a.m. the next day

Premium Travel Experience

The Airbus A350-900 on the Riyadh–Paris route features 324 seats: 34 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy, and 266 in Economy. Each cabin is designed to reflect French sophistication:

Business Class offers lie-flat seats with direct aisle access, ensuring a restful journey for business travellers.

Premium Economy features upgraded comfort and personal space.

Economy provides generous legroom and modern in-flight amenities.

Signature French Hospitality

With a legacy of over 90 years, Air France is renowned for its elegance and attention to detail. Travelers from Riyadh can now enjoy Air France’s signature French hospitality, inspired by Parisian elegance and refined service at every touchpoint—from check-in to touchdown.

A Strengthened Presence in Saudi Arabia

The launch of the Riyadh–Paris service further reinforces the Air France–KLM Group’s presence in Saudi Arabia. It complements existing KLM flights from Amsterdam to Riyadh and Dammam, along with Transavia routes from Paris-Orly and Lyon to Jeddah and the codeshare partnership with Saudia With this expanded network, travellers from Saudi Arabia now have even greater access to Air France – KLM’s global network of over 300 destinations worldwide via two major European hubs: Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

About Air France

As an ambassador of the French art of travel for 90 years, Air France has been proudly sharing and connecting France with the world.

Air France is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint. By modernizing its fleet, increasing sustainable aviation fuel integration, and leveraging eco-piloting practices, the company has the ambition to cut CO₂ emissions by 30% per passenger-kilometer by 2030, compared to 2019.

Whenever possible, Air France offers its customers more environmentally-friendly mobility solutions, including intermodal solutions in conjunction with the SNCF.