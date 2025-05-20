Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO) has officially joined the Employee Loyalty Rewards program, managed by Hope Talents, in a move that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive work environment and recognizing the contributions of Bahraini talent. This initiative aims to reinforce a culture of appreciation and long-term stability within Bahrain’s industrial sector.

The announcement of GARMCO’s participation coincided with the recognition of Ahmed Makhlooq, Stores Supervisor, as the May winner of the program. With over 17 years of service at the company, Makhlooq exemplifies the values of dedication and loyalty that the initiative seeks to highlight across national workplaces.

Established in 1981, GARMCO is one of the Kingdom’s leading industrial enterprises. The company places strong emphasis on human capital development through continuous training and skill enhancement, and is deeply committed to workforce nationalisation and empowering Bahraini professionals across a range of disciplines.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of GARMCO, stated that the company’s participation in this national initiative aligns with its strategy of fostering a supportive and motivating work environment that boosts employee satisfaction and productivity, while reinforcing the value of human capital as a key pillar of its growth.

Ms. Latifa Mohamed, General Manager of Hope Talents, stated that GARMCO’s inclusion in the Employee Loyalty Rewards program reflects the company’s awareness of the strategic role of recognition in workplace culture. She added that the partnership paves the way for spotlighting inspiring employee stories within the industrial sector and honouring individuals whose contributions deserve to be celebrated.

The Employee Loyalty Rewards program is rapidly expanding across the private sector, with the number of participating companies doubling in recent months. The initiative has sparked strong engagement among employees and growing excitement in workplaces. Winners for the month of May were recently announced across participating organizations, amid increased interest from management in embracing a culture of motivation and appreciation on a broader scale.