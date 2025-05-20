Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AHS Properties, the UAE’s leading ultra-luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of Casa AHS, a landmark waterfront development valued at $750 million (AED 2.75 billion). Set along the prestigious Dubai Water Canal, the project redefines elite urban living with a curated collection of exceptional residences.

Casa AHS is designed as a rare blend of architectural brilliance and branded elegance. The development is crafted by acclaimed architect Shaun Killa, with interiors by the renowned HBA Residential—redefining grandeur with expansive layouts, double-height ceilings (up to 12 meters), and awe-inspiring views of the Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park.

Commenting on the launch, Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties, said: “With Casa AHS, we are creating more than just homes, we are curating a lifestyle that is deeply refined, emotionally resonant, and globally admired. This launch is a continuation of our mission to elevate luxury living in Dubai and offer our clients rare, statement-making properties in prime waterfront locations.”

The development will offer 32 ultra-luxury residences, including Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, with sizes ranging from 5,088 to 29,700 sq. ft. Each residence features private elevators opening directly into lavish living rooms, private infinity-edge pools that seamlessly blend with the canal’s serene waters, jacuzzis, and expansive terraces for both tranquil relaxation and sophisticated entertaining.

Residents will enjoy a host of five-star amenities, including a private lounge and resident workspace, a tranquil spa and wellness oasis, and 24/7 concierge services accessible via a resident-only app. Additional offerings include exclusive access to a curated ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) network, chauffeured limousine services and round-the-clock housekeeping. Each residence also comes with fully enclosed private garages, electric vehicle charging stations, dedicated bicycle storage, and secured private storage rooms.

About AHS Properties:

Founded in 2017 by Abbas Sajwani, AHS Group today boasts an impressive asset value of $2.7 billion and employs over 3,000 individuals, with ambitious plans to become one of the most vibrant business groups in the region. With a robust pipeline, AHS Properties targets $5 billion in GDV by the end of this year , continuing to set benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.

The company has achieved remarkable milestones, including the sale of high-value properties and the introduction of Casa Canal with Fendi Casa interiors.

In 2020, AHS Investments was launched, building a $150 million diversified portfolio across private and public equity. In 2021, Abbas launched AHS Properties, entering the luxury real estate market with projects in Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, quickly earning recognition for innovation and quality.

New projects are on the horizon, promising to elevate luxury living. Each development is thoughtfully curated to offer unique experiences and expand the AHS portfolio, continuing our journey to set new benchmarks in the real estate landscape.