Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, has inked a strategic agreement with Quantinuum, the world leader in quantum computing and developer of the world’s highest-performing quantum computer. The partnership aims to strengthen Qatar’s quantum computing ecosystem by supporting Quantinuum’s recently announced expansion into the region, which was highlighted last week by the President of the United States during his historic state visit to Qatar.

Through this partnership, Invest Qatar will provide tailored support services to Quantinuum, including access to key stakeholders, sector-specific insights, and opportunities for collaboration with local innovation and research institutions. Invest Qatar will also promote initiatives that drive quantum computing adoption and raise awareness of Quantinuum’s contributions to Qatar’s tech landscape. Through this partnership, Invest Qatar will support Quantinuum’s expansion into the country to apply quantum technologies for the benefit of key sectors in Qatar, while enhancing local research and development (R&D) capabilities, to create high-skilled jobs and train the next generation quantum workforce in Qatar. This includes facilitating connections with key stakeholders, enabling collaboration in R&D and aligning with national initiatives aimed at advancing quantum technologies.

As part of the agreement, Quantinuum will play a central role in advancing Qatar’s quantum capabilities by launching a range of targeted initiatives, including knowledge-sharing platforms, educational seminars and technical workshops delivered by Quantinuum’s global experts. The partnership also envisions launching joint research projects with Qatari academic and research institutions, exploring opportunities for local integration of quantum technologies and facilitating access to Quantinuum’s cutting-edge quantum computing infrastructure. Additionally, internship opportunities will be offered to students from Qatar-based universities, providing direct experience in real-world quantum computing applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “This partnership with Quantinuum reflects our continued commitment to positioning Qatar at the forefront of next-generation technologies. By combining global expertise with local ambition, we aim to cultivate a thriving quantum ecosystem that drives innovation, supports economic diversification and empowers future talent. We are pleased to work with Quantinuum to unlock the transformative potential of quantum computing for Qatar and the wider region.”

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO, Quantinuum, said: “Launching our presence in Qatar opens an exciting new chapter in a region ready to lead in quantum computing. Building on our recently announced expansion into the country through our joint venture with Al Rabban Capital, and our ongoing partnership with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, this collaboration with Invest Qatar reinforces our commitment to the growth of Qatar’s quantum computing ecosystem. As part of the deepening strategic ties between the U.S. and Qatar, we’re enabling direct access to our world-leading quantum hardware and software, creating value for academia and industry in Qatar while training the next generation of quantum developers and researchers to strengthen the region’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies.”

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world leader in quantum computing. The company’s quantum systems deliver the highest performance across all industry benchmarks. Quantinuum’s over 550 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, are driving the quantum computing revolution.