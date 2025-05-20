Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its prominent participation in the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2025, Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, hosted a high-level panel discussion titled “Makers, Innovators, and Game Changers: Emirati Women Shaping the Industrial Sector”. The session formed part of ADEX’s ongoing efforts to highlight the role of Emirati women in the industrial sector, building on the UAE’s existing track record of success in empowering women across vital industries. It also reinforced the nation’s broader economic diversification agenda and its commitment to enhancing the global competitiveness of national exports.

The panel brought together a distinguished group of Emirati women leaders representing key segments of the industrial ecosystem. The discussion featured: Dr. Alyazia Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of UAE Industries at Mubadala; Fatima Al Hammadi, Chief Commercial Officer at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group; Eng. Yasmin Al Enazi, Director of the Industry X.0 Centre – Maxbyte Technologies; Mariam Al Jaberi, Head of Production at Strata Manufacturing; and Khuloud Al Nuaimi, Senior Director of Business Excellence at Emirates Food Industries. The session was moderated by Rawdha AlMeraikhi, Director of Outreach and Partnerships at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, who led the conversation through a dynamic and interactive format that highlighted the professional paths and lived experiences of the speakers, by showcasing their success stories, inspiring achievements, and promising future ambitions.

‏H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), stated: “Empowering Emirati women in the industrial sector is both a national responsibility and a strategic priority for sustainable economic growth. It is fundamental to realising the UAE’s long-term industrial vision. The success stories we see today of women leading innovation across manufacturing and technology reflect an ecosystem that recognises their potential and equips them with the tools required to compete and thrive on both local and global stages.”

His Excellency added: “ADEX plays a central role in advancing this progress by designing flexible financing tools, offering strategic guidance to connect national manufacturers to global markets, and unlocking new avenues for growth. The UAE has already seen remarkable success with women leading across various manufacturing and industrial sectors. Our focus now is to sustain and elevate this progress, ensuring a more inclusive industrial future where women continue to drive transformation and global competitiveness.”

The discussion shed light on the growing role of Emirati women in driving sustainable development and industrial innovation, and explored ways to enhance their contribution through flexible financing tools and innovative solutions offered by ADEX to empower Emirati companies’ prominent presence in international markets. The session presented inspiring stories of Emirati women helping to realise the country’s national ambitions and playing a key role in elevating the UAE’s status on the global industrial stage, across several strategic and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The session also spotlighted the professional journeys of the panellists in advanced industries, as they shared the challenges they encountered and the opportunities that empowered them along the way. They emphasised the unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership, which played a pivotal role in enabling their rise to prominent positions within the country.

Key themes emerged around the empowerment of national talent, the importance of inspiring a new generation of Emirati youth to pursue careers in the industrial sector, and the role of innovation and advanced technology in shaping the future of manufacturing. The panel concluded with a set of outcomes and recommendations that reinforced the vital role of institutions such as ADEX in advancing inclusive, export-led industrial growth. These included providing financial solutions for Emirati companies to enhance their global competitiveness, embedding gender equality as a core component of industrial policy, and promoting regional and international collaboration with women-led enterprises. Together, these efforts aim to create new pathways for sustainable growth and expand the global influence of Emirati women.