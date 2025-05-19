Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract and is divided into Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis[1]

Johnson & Johnson, with the endorsement of the Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society, has created the largest awareness ribbon mosaic in honor of World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In recognition of World Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Day, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine – Gulf, with the endorsement of Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest awareness ribbon mosaic in support of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), highlighting the need for awareness and early diagnosis.

The record-breaking installation spans 30 square meters and was assembled using over 20,000 purple IBD awareness ribbons. This powerful visual representation of solidarity aims to shed light on the challenges faced by IBD patients while symbolizing hope for improved care and increased awareness.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract and is divided into Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The disease can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life, often leading to persistent symptoms such as abdominal pain, fatigue, and unintended weight loss[2]. Recent study shows that IBD affects over 10 million people globally, reflecting its rising global burden and the growing need for timely diagnosis and long-term management[3].

Dr. Sameer Alawadhi, President of Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society said: “Spreading awareness about Inflammatory Bowel Disease is an essential aspect of our mission, as timely diagnosis and intervention are crucial for effectively managing this chronic condition. This initiative not only offers hope to those living with IBD but also reflects the collective commitment of our healthcare community to improving patient care and outcomes.”

Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Gulf, said: “Inflammatory Bowel Disease is not only physically debilitating – it also carries a significant humanistic and economic burden. Addressing this multifaceted impact requires raising awareness, fostering innovation, and advancing solutions that ease these burdens and improve quality of life for all affected.”

This initiative not only celebrates a creative and collective effort but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting the IBD community and the healthcare professionals.

With more than 30 years of leadership in IBD, Johnson & Johnson has contributed to advancing the understanding and management of the disease. Through continued investment and collaboration with healthcare professionals, the company remain committed to supporting improved outcomes for patients.

By marking this Guinness World Record, the company reinforces its strategic goal to bring awareness, hope, and better outcomes to patients living with IBD across the region.

