Jeddah, KSA: Baraya Extended Care has launched its new rehabilitation outpatient clinic in Jeddah’s prime coastal city of Obhur. The facility spans over 1,100 square meters, featuring 22 therapy rooms and four gyms, offering physical, occupational, speech and language therapy, plus advanced and intensive rehabilitation services. At full capacity, Baraya’s Jeddah clinic can accommodate over 40 therapists.

With a rapidly ageing population, which grew from 4.9 million in 2020 to 12.5 million in 2023, Saudi Arabia faces a significant shortage of long-term post-acute care and rehabilitation beds, and solving this unmet need is a key priority of Vision 2030. To address the critical shortage, Baraya will roll out six rehabilitation outpatient clinics and three long-term care hospitals providing specialized local services in state-of-the-art surroundings. It is estimated that Baraya will create jobs for over 500 Saudi nationals out of 1,300 staff across medical, clinical, admin and managerial roles.

Baraya’s first outpatient clinic opened in Riyadh earlier this year, while its first in-patient long-term care hospital is expected to open in Abha by the end of 2025. Baraya hospitals will cater to Saudi’s ageing population suffering from chronic and complex conditions, as well as the younger population who have experienced catastrophic injury or with congenital diseases.

Jad Halaby, Chief Executive Officer of Baraya, said: “We are extremely proud of the new Jeddah clinic, which stands out for the size and quality of its facilities located in a popular area that attracts a high number of residents and visitors. As Baraya continues to expand, we remain committed to providing an exceptional standard of specialized extended care services, addressing a key priority of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare goals and positively impacting the lives of patients and families in the Kingdom.”

Baraya is a portfolio company of TVM Capital Healthcare - an international healthcare expansion and growth capital investor operating in the Middle East since 2009 and Southeast Asia since 2021. TVM Capital Healthcare has been investing and operating in Saudi since 2015, through its former portfolio companies, ProVita International Medical Center and Cambridge International Medical Center.

-Ends-

About Baraya Extended Care

Baraya Extended Care was founded and backed by TVM Capital Healthcare, based on its substantial experience in investing and operating healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with previous investments such as ProVita and Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC). Dedicated to offering comprehensive long-term care, rehabilitation, and at home healthcare services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Baraya implements new therapeutic tools, latest technologies, and treatment approaches that have significant impact on patient care. Baraya strives to redefine post-acute care standards and elevate patient experiences. The state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals will enable the company to deliver innovative and effective solutions across a spectrum of extended care services.

www.baraya.com.sa

For PR enquiries contact:

samantha@the-prcompany.com