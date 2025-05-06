Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has won four awards at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025. The bank has been recognised for MENA Islamic Retail Bank of the Year, Best SME Bank in the UAE, Excellence in Client Services and Best Fintech Collaboration.

The recognition in these four esteemed categories underscores ADIB's relentless pursuit of excellence in Islamic finance, its industry-leading initiatives in innovation and responsible banking, and its unparalleled commitment to delivering exceptional retail banking services in the UAE.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which are a testament to ADIB's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. These accolades not only recognise our team's hard work and dedication but also reinforce our position as a leading financial institution in the MENA region.”

ADIB is committed to leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth and profitability, with a focus on expanding its customer base and improving operational efficiency. The bank’s Vision 2035 strategy positions us to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.

The MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards acknowledge performance and leadership in the banking industry across the Middle East and North Africa region. These awards provide validation and contribute to ADIB's market position, team recognition, and shareholder value.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 244 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.