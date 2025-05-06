Sharjah, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), emphasized the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and broadening strategic partnerships between the business communities of Sharjah and the Republic of Estonia.

He pointed to the promising opportunities for boosting trade and investment across key sectors, particularly advanced technology and sustainable agriculture, which align with the developmental priorities of both sides.

These remarks were made during an official meeting, at the SCCI headquarters, between Al Owais and H.E. Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, accompanied by her delegation.

The meeting was attended by H.E Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam, Board Member of SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Al Owais highlighted the promising opportunities for robust bilateral cooperation and sustainable partnership between Sharjah and Estonia in the agriculture and technology sectors.

He pointed out the mutual interest shared by the investment environments in both countries to advance digital transformation, foster innovation through advanced technologies, and support strategic goals in food security via the adoption of smart and sustainable agricultural solutions.

Al Owais praised the role of the UAE-Estonia Business Council in strengthening bilateral economic ties and facilitating a key platform for business networking and the promotion of trade and investment collaboration.

He also extended an official invitation the Estonian Ambassador to attend the opening ceremony of the upcoming edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, a flagship event organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah on May 28.

For her part, H.E. Maria Belovas formally invited the Sharjah Chamber to organize an official trade mission to Estonia.

The initiative aims to provide Sharjah business community’s representatives with an opportunity to explore Estonia’s investment landscape and business environment, and to identify potential opportunities in key sectors such as digital technology, cybersecurity, startups, and others.