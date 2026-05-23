Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today celebrated its inaugural direct flight from Kuwait to Milan Bergamo Airport, marking the launch of the airline’s newest European destination and its first-ever connection to Italy.

The first flight departed from Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport and was seen off by His Excellency Lorenzo Morini, Ambassador of Italy to Kuwait.

H.E. Morini highlighted:

“It is an honor and a privilege to represent the Italian embassy at this important event, celebrating the start of the connection flight between Kuwait City and Milan Bergamo Airport carried out by Jazeera Airways. This initiative will create a new “bridge” connecting Italy and Kuwait and will allow the people of the two countries to reinforce their economic and cultural ties. I am certain that the new connection flight will also contribute to the reinforcement of the traditional friendship between Italy and Kuwait, allowing a great number of Italian tourists to discover this beautiful country and to Kuwaiti travelers to visit the North Eastern part of Italy, an area extremely rich in traditions and attractions.”

The new service will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays offering travelers more flexibility to visit Kuwait or plan short business trip and longer holidays to Italy.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“The launch of our direct flights to Milan Bergamo marks another important milestone in Jazeera Airways’ continued network expansion and reflects the growing demand for direct connectivity between Kuwait and Europe. Italy has always been a highly attractive destination for both leisure and business travelers, and we are proud to introduce Bergamo as our newest destination which serves as a gateway for our European expansion. As we continue to expand to new and exciting destinations, we remain focused on providing passengers with greater choice, convenience, and accessibility. This launch also represents our continued commitment to strengthening Kuwait’s global connectivity and supporting travel, tourism and economic ties between our two countries.”

The launch of Milan Bergamo comes as Jazeera Airways continues to expand its direct network from Kuwait. The airline currently serves over 34 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe following the geopolitical crisis during which operations at the Kuwait International Airport were suspended for an extended period of time.

For the summer 2026, Jazeera is offering passengers a broad range of travel options across more than 60 destinations with 2 million seats.

Passengers can book flights to Milan Bergamo through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com, mobile application, or by contacting the airline’s customer service center at 177.​​​​