Kuwait City-Al Ain service signals Al Ain’s growing role in aviation, culture tourism, and advanced industries

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports announced the return of Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways, with direct services to both Al Ain International Airport (AAN) and Zayed International Airport (AUH) following inaugural flights on 2 October 2025. The airline will operate twice-weekly flights from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to each destination, highlighting the continued growth of travel and trade into Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain’s growing prominence as strategic gateways to the emirate.

Often called the ‘garden city’ of the UAE, Al Ain is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements and home to some of the Middle East’s most revered UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Its cultural and historical significance is matched by growing economic potential, making it a key pillar of Abu Dhabi Airports’ long-term expansion strategy. Jazeera Airways’ direct flights from Kuwait will further accelerate the city’s transformation into a destination of choice for aviation, culture tourism, and advanced industries.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Jazeera Airways’ return is testament to the strength and attractiveness of the airports we operate across the emirate. Welcoming direct service back to Al Ain is especially significant, as the city plays a central role in our strategy to develop vibrant gateways that stimulate investment, attract tourism, and connect communities. Strengthening air connectivity with Kuwait, both at Al Ain and Zayed International Airports, also supports our ambition of positioning Abu Dhabi as an accessible, world-class destination.”

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Our return to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain reflects our commitment to providing travellers more affordable and convenient options across the region. We are especially pleased to serve Al Ain, a city of cultural and economic significance, and to play a role in its exciting growth story. This new connection strengthens our expanding Gulf network and gives passengers seamless access to one of the UAE’s most distinctive destinations, while supporting trade and tourism flows between Kuwait and the wider emirate.”

The launch of these new services supports Abu Dhabi Airports’ ambition to grow regional connectivity, diversify its route network, and showcasing Al Ain Region as both a historical gem and an emerging economic centre. Closer links with Kuwait, a vital market for commerce, culture, and travel, will enhance visitor flows and provide new opportunities for collaboration, investment, and connectivity across the region.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ Social Media Channels:

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.adairports.ae

Zayed International Airport’s Social Media Channels:

Connect with Zayed International Airport and follow us to stay up to date on airport activities:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZayedIntlAirport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ZayedIntlAirport

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae

Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae