Board recommended employee incentive plan approved

Kuwait: Jazeera Airways held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting in Kuwait yesterday.

During the meeting, Jazeera Airways shareholders elected Rohit Ramachandran as a new member to the Company’s Board of Directors. With over twenty years of aviation experience, Rohit has worked with four major airlines on three continents. Most recently, he was the CEO of Jazeera Airways for more than six years. Prior to that, he was a member of the start-up team at Air Arabia. From his start as an analyst in Air Arabia’s commercial division, Rohit rose through the ranks to serve as General Manager – India, Regional General Manager – South Asia, Head of Marketing, Head of Business Development, and Chief Operating Officer of the first Air Arabia subsidiary airline – Air Arabia Maroc.

In his new role as Board Member, Rohit will contribute to Jazeera’s business strategy to help enhance the airline’s operational performance while delivering exceptional products and services to its passengers.

Jazeera Airways has one of the most active, diversified and experienced Boards of Directors, bringing together local and international experts in the aviation industry.

The Assembly also approved the Board of Directors recommendation regarding the employees’ incentive plan.