Passenger traffic reached 1.2 million; ancillary revenue grew 29.1%

Kuwait: In Q1 2025, Jazeera Airways has turned a corner to deliver record first quarter profitability, posting a net profit of KD 4.7 million. This marks a steep improvement in unit revenue and unit cost relative to the same period in 2024, driven by transformation efforts and stringent cost optimization measures.

Group operating revenue grew by 15.5% year-on-year to KD 53.6 million. Driven by a strong demand for travel, passenger traffic grew by 7.7% to 1.2 million, with ancillary revenue growing by 29.1%. Jazeera’s growth captured a 32.3% market share of Kuwait’s passenger traffic, making Jazeera Kuwait’s largest carrier in the quarter.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman, Jazeera Airways said: “We are proud to deliver strong results for the first quarter of 2025. This performance demonstrates that our five-year growth plan and focused investments in digital transformation as well as the expansion of our ancillary revenue streams are delivering tangible outcomes. In addition to this, our focus on delivering the lowest unit cost, particularly in aircraft and operational areas, have further reinforced Jazeera’s foundation for sustained profitability and long-term excellence.”

Financial and Operational Highlights

Q1 2025 Highlights: Operating revenue: KD 53.6 million, up 15.5% from Q1 2024

Operating profit: KD 6.8 million, up 430.7% from Q1 2024

Net profit: KD 4.7 million, up 274.8% from Q1 2024

Passengers: 1.2 million, up 7.7% from Q1 2024

Ancillary Revenue: KD 5.1 million, up 29.1% from Q1 2024

Load factor: 78.7%, marginally lower by 0.6% from Q1 2024

First Quarter 2025 Operational Review

During the quarter, Jazeera Airways restarted flights to Sarajevo and announced its largest ever summer network when it will launch four new leisure-focused routes to Budapest (Hungary), Sochi (Russia), Yerevan (Armenia), and Hurghada (Egypt). The airline also introduced innovative ancillary service bundles, "Hayakom” for personalized travel services at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) and products for flexible travel like Cancel for Any Reason (CAFR) and Disruption for Any Reason (DAFR).

Positive Outlook

Looking ahead, Jazeera Airways remains focused on executing its five-year growth strategy to optimize operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and drive low unit cost. The airline is also preparing for a busy summer season with over 700,000 seats on offer and upcoming Hajj traffic while continuing to invest in digital innovations for elevated passenger experience.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Jazeera has successfully upgraded to a new Passenger Service System (PSS) and launched the first phase of its new Customer Experience (CX) and Feedback Intelligence platform.

To lead the exciting journey ahead, Jazeera recently introduced new C-Suite leadership with Captain Ayman Alshammari as Chief Operating Officer, Ginny Sethi as Chief People Officer and Paul Carroll as Chief Commercial Officer.

Ongoing fleet optimization continues, with a shift to a 180-seat configuration on track and slated to be completed by 4Q 2025. The airline is also awaiting the arrival of 26 new aircraft – 18 A320neo and 8 A321neo. Scheduled for delivery starting 2026, the new fleet will lead to scaling operations, entering new markets and an accelerated commercial and e-commerce strategy. To support increasing passenger traffic, significant upgrades are also being undertaken at Jazeera Terminal 5.