Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Budapest Airport, marking the beginning of direct flight services between Kuwait and Budapest. The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday in the presence of the Ambassador of Hungary to Kuwait, H.E. András Szabó, further strengthening the long-standing ties between Kuwait and Hungary, which have spanned over 60 years since Kuwait became the first Gulf state to establish diplomatic relations with Hungary. Jazeera is also partnering with Visit Hungary to help promote tourism into the country.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the collaboration, Ambassador Szabó, expressed his support for the new initiative, saying: “This is a momentous occasion for both our countries. The launch of direct flights between Kuwait and Budapest will open new horizons for tourism, trade, and people-to-people relations. It is a testament to the growing relationship between Hungary and Kuwait, and we are confident that this development will pave the way for even more collaborative opportunities.”

This new route is scheduled to operate twice weekly. Set to enhance travel connectivity, fostering closer economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges between the two countries, the move is expected to cater to increasing demand for direct air travel and provide Kuwaiti travelers with greater access to Budapest’s rich historical, cultural, wellness, and commercial offerings.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, emphasized the importance of the new route, stating: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Budapest Airport and Visit Hungary to commence direct flights from Kuwait to Budapest. This MoU signifies a significant milestone in our expansion strategy, providing our passengers with seamless connectivity to one of Europe’s most beautiful cities. We believe this route will not only enhance tourism and business travel between Kuwait and Hungary but also create new opportunities for collaboration in multiple sectors.”

Jazeera’s Budapest flights are scheduled to begin in the summer months and will be open for booking shortly. Both Jazeera Airways and Budapest Airport are committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for passengers with the MoU helping establishing a robust airlink that will benefit both leisure and business travelers.

Jazeera Airways will also launch other summer destinations by the end of this month. To book exciting holidays for summer 2025, travelers can visit the Jazeera Airways website – www.jazeerairways.com or mobile application.

Jazeera Airways currently offers a network of more than 60 destinations across the Middle East, South and Central Asia, Europe and Africa, providing a convenient and affordable choice for business and leisure travel or religious journeys.