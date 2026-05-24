Return fares starting from KD 239

Kuwait / London — Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s pioneering low-cost carrier, today announced the launch of direct flights between Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport and London Luton Airport (LLA).

This will be Jazeera Airways’ longest route, 7 hours, operated using its Airbus A320 fleet, and demonstrating the airline’s continued fleet capability enhancements and network reach.

This announcement comes soon after Jazeera operated its first flights into Milan Bergamo building connectivity with the Northern Italy region and opening a gateway to Europe. With London Luton, Jazeera will continue expanding its European connectivity to serve more leisure travelers, students, business travelers and reunite families.

The London Luton service will begin with four weekly flights on 8 July 2026 and increase to daily flights from 1 August 2026. This new route strengthens London Luton Airport’s connectivity to the Middle East while offering travelers seamless access to over 60 onward destinations across the GCC, South and Central Asia and Europe via Jazeera’s dedicated Terminal 5 in Kuwait.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: ““We are proud to launch this important new connection between Kuwait and the United Kingdom. London Luton further expands our growing European network soon after our inaugural operations to Milan Bergamo in Italy. This milestone route not only links two vibrant cities but also demonstrates the strength and capability of our fleet with flights of up to seven hours. London remains one of the most sought-after destinations for our customers, and we are focused on building a network centered on convenience, value and seamless connectivity for travelers in both directions. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard as we continue writing the next chapter of our European growth story.”

Stuart Summers, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Kuwait, said: "This route carries significance both economically and diplomatically. It enhances connectivity, facilitates business, tourism, and educational exchange, and stands as a reflection of the strong and steadily deepening partnership between Kuwait and the United Kingdom."

Alberto Martin, CEO, London Luton Airport, said: “Bringing even greater choice and flexibility for our passengers is key to the simple and friendly passenger experience we look to offer and it’s hugely exciting to welcome Jazeera Airways to London Luton Airport. The launch of this service underlines LLA’s ambition to grow regional connectivity and diversify our route network and will provide frequent and affordable flights to a hugely desirable destination for both business and leisure passengers. Importantly, it provides an important new connection to over 60 onward travel destinations across the Middle East, South and Central Asia and Europe, all of which is welcome news for those who choose to fly from LLA including the high contingent of South Asian people living in our local community.”

Passengers can book seats to London Luton through the Jazeera Airways website on www.jazeeraairways.com, Jazeera Airways mobile app or by calling 177.​​​​​