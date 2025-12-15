Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Dubai Office has launched the second phase of its destination-focused media mix campaign in the GCC, following the summer Hokkaido campaign earlier this year. This new initiative spotlights Setouchi—a region west of Osaka known for its serene island landscapes, traditional culture, and rich culinary heritage—as an ideal destination for GCC travelers seeking authentic Japanese experiences.

Setouchi refers to the coastal areas along the Seto Inland Sea, where more than 700 islands form a scenic patchwork often described as “Japan’s Mediterranean.” The region is celebrated for its warm climate, seafood abundance, premium seasonal fruits, and historic towns shaped by Japan’s maritime and samurai heritage. Visitors can explore castle towns and merchant quarters, enjoy modern art across island communities, and experience unique crafts deeply rooted in samurai culture such as swordsmithing and Bizen pottery.

Travelers from the GCC can easily reach Setouchi via Kansai International Airport (KIX), which is well connected with direct flights from Dubai and Doha. From Osaka, the region is easily accessible through a combination of trains, ferries and car travel. Despite its proximity to major cities, Setouchi remains relatively undiscovered in the Middle East and offers tranquil, quintessentially Japanese experiences.

As part of this second campaign, JNTO invited male influencers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to explore Setouchi’s lesser-known attractions. Their journey included island-cruising across the Seto Inland Sea, discovering artisan traditions such as Bizen ware and sword-making, savoring local cuisine, and cycling through some of Japan’s most picturesque coastal routes. JNTO will incorporate the influencers’ experiences into an integrated promotional rollout across digital and offline channels in the coming months.

【Comment from Mr. Daisuke Kobayashi, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office】

“Through our first media mix campaign featuring Hokkaido, we were pleased to see increasing interest in exploring regions of Japan beyond Tokyo and Osaka. With Setouchi, we aim to highlight another destination where visitors can experience Japan’s deep-rooted culture shaped by its unique geography and warm climate.

Setouchi offers something for every traveler—from scenic outdoor activities and contemporary art islands to traditional crafts and towns preserved for generations. The region is also known for its fresh seafood and exceptional fruits such as peaches, grapes, and mandarins. Its culinary traditions focus on natural flavors, making it easy to accommodate halal-friendly dining preferences.

By introducing more hidden regions such as Setouchi, we hope GCC travelers will be inspired to return to Japan and continue discovering new destinations.”

JNTO will continue promoting Japan as a top travel destination in close collaboration with local stakeholders in the GCC.

For more information on traveling to Japan and the latest updates, please visit: https://www.japan.travel/en/

Dedicated Website for the Middle East market in Arabic: https://www.japan.travel/ar/ae/

Dedicated social media accounts for the Middle East market in Arabic: Instagram and Facebook

About JNTO

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is a governmental organization, which belongs to the same group as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and Japan Tourism Agency. With international offices in major cities around the world, JNTO aims to promote inbound tourism to Japan, providing comprehensive information about the country and the unique experiences on offer.

JNTO is the entity responsible for implementing marketing and promotion of inbound tourism in accordance with the country’s inbound travel policies. With a focus on promoting Japan as a world-leading travel destination to the rest of the world, JNTO provides support for the planning and sales of travel products to Japan, develops new tourism revenue streams, and carries out general on-the-ground activities to attract international visitors, including support for local communities in their efforts to promote tourism.

JNTO Dubai Office

Address: No.806, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, PO Box 418753 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: info_dubai@jnto.go.jp

Media enquiries

Mr. YAMAMOTO Takao

Japan National Tourism Organization Middle East Representative

E-mail: tyamamoto@jnto.info