Three-month journey to support 10–15 startups with training, mentorship and market access

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) and Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, have signed a cooperation agreement to launch the MZN Hub71 Programme, a new initiative designed to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and business owners in the early stages of their entrepreneurial journey. The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 by Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund, and Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71.

The MZN Hub71 Programme will support 10 to 15 Emirati startups in each cohort, guiding the founders through an intensive three-month journey to transform their ideas into minimum viable products (MVPs). Hosted at the newly established MZN Hub in Al Ain, created by Khalifa Fund as part of its AI-driven ecosystem strategy, the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy vision of diversification, sustainability and innovation.

This agreement reflects Khalifa Fund’s mission to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and foster cross-sector collaboration with partners across various sectors. By combining Khalifa Fund’s long-standing expertise in nurturing Emirati talent and supporting national enterprise development with Hub71’s deep experience in advancing tech startups, the partnership creates a comprehensive support system for founders at every stage of their journey.The agreement also enables both entities to further collaborate in designing specialised programmes in accordance with international standards.

H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “At Khalifa Fund, we are committed to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and providing programmes and initiatives that serve as genuine incubators for entrepreneurs. In line with this commitment, we are pleased to collaborate with Hub71 through this agreement to enhance the capabilities of 15 Emirati startups in Al Ain through an intensive three-month training track. The track includes providing specialised training and mentorship services, facilitating access to markets, and equipping founders with the necessary tools and expertise to expand the horizons of their projects’ potential, strengthen their market presence, and develop their business models sustainably.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of “Hub71”, said: “At Hub71, we are deeply committed to empowering Emirati founders on their entrepreneurial journeys. Our partnership with Khalifa Fund through the MZN Hub71 Programme reflects this commitment by creating new pathways for Emiratis to transform their ideas into pioneering companies. By equipping them with mentorship, resources, and access to markets, we are enabling the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs to build ventures that create economic value and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading center for entrepreneurship.”

The three-month programme is delivered in three stages:

Academy Stage: helps founders build essential business skills via workshops and mentorship in financial modelling, pricing and go-to-market planning. Validation Stage: develops a deeper understanding of customers and markets while engaging founders with corporate partners to explore real business opportunities. Prototyping Stage: strengthens products through tailored mentorship, supports UAE legal incorporation and growth-strategy refinement for market entry.

Through the MZN Hub71 Programme, Khalifa Fund and Hub71 will work closely to empower Emirati youth, cultivate homegrown talent and drive the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. The MZN Hub71 Programme will also connect founders with potential investors, strategic partners and market-entry opportunities. Founders will also participate in weekly activities, including workshops, mentorship sessions, follow-ups and stage reviews. The journey spans ideation, market validation, product development, prototyping, customer acquisition, financial planning and investment pitches. The programme concludes with a Demo Day, where startups will present their solutions to government leaders, investors and private-sector stakeholders.

The MZN Hub71 Programme will also embed founders within Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, ensuring long-term access to resources and opportunities that support business growth, strengthening national capacity, empowering Emirati talent and advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Applications for the first cohort of the programme are currently open to Emirati startup founders with innovative ideas who are aiming to build and scale their businesses. The first cohort will be announced soon, with subsequent cohorts of the programme scheduled to commence in early 2026.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programmes, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information, visit www.hub71.com

