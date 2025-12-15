Skyro UAE has signed an MoU with ATME, a regulated digital asset exchange licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, to collaborate on tokenized investment products across commodities, fixed income, and other real-world assets.

The agreement was signed at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 by Skyro Co-Founder and Co-CEO Arsen Liametov and ATME CEO Alex Lola, with Skyro GCC executives in attendance.

Under the partnership, Skyro and ATME will jointly develop innovative alternative investment products tokenized offerings including gold-backed instruments, bonds, and Shariah-compliant Murabaha-based securities. The initiative aligns with GCC-wide economic transformation strategies aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, enhancing financial inclusion, and expanding regulated digital asset adoption.

“Tokenized assets represent a major opportunity for the region,” said Roberto Mancone, CEO of Skyro GCC. “Our partnership with ATME will strengthen Skyro’s ability to deliver accessible, efficient, and transparent investment products to customers across the GCC. We will work with regulators to reach our goal of democratizing access to innovative asset classes.”

The GCC ICT sector — including blockchain, digital payments, and fintech infrastructure — is projected to reach USD 222 billion by 2030. Tokenization is expected to play an increasingly central role in capital markets modernization.

ATME CEO Alex Lola said: “As a regulated digital assets exchange, our mission is to deliver secure and compliant infrastructure that enables effective participation in today’s financial system. Our partnership with Skyro further enhances our ability to provide investors with differentiated opportunities and contributes to strengthening the GCC’s position as an emerging global hub for financial services and innovation.”

About Skyro

Skyro is a digital financial technology group under Breeze Ventures, headquartered in Bahrain. The company is focused on making financial services more accessible and inclusive across emerging markets in lending, saving or investing. Skyro currently operates in the Philippines and is expanding its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to deliver simple, transparent, and technology-driven financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses.

https://www.skyro.ph/

About ATME

ATME is a digital assets exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain bringing borderless accessibility and liquidity to capital markets through tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA). The company connects businesses looking for seamless and efficient capital-raising solutions, with investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios into new high-value asset classes. The platform is built on a private permissioned blockchain to deliver a highly secure digital marketplace that facilitates the sourcing and trading of tokenized real estate, private equity, private debt and more – all within a transparent and compliant ecosystem. With its comprehensive range of services, the platform is designed to optimize the capital raising process and maximize investment potential.

https://atme.com/