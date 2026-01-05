Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the continuation of its Misk Account for the 9th consecutive year, reaffirming its positing as the savings account with the largest prize value in Qatar. The new edition offers Misk Account holders more cash prizes, double the millionaires, and greater opportunities to win while growing their savings.

The 9th edition is set to be bigger and more rewarding than ever, featuring the largest prize pool in Qatar and rewarding a higher number of winners throughout the year. Building on the strong momentum of previous editions, Misk Account continues to make saving more engaging by combining disciplined saving with frequent chances to win cash prizes.

During this edition, Misk Account will offer the opportunity to a total of 1,124 customers to win a total prize pool of QAR 26 Million. Most notably, the number of the QAR 1 million grand prize winners has doubled to 12 up from 6 previously. The millionaire draw will take place every two months to announce 2 new millionaires. In addition, 6 customers will win QAR 50,000 each on monthly basis, while 20 customers up from 15, will win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

To qualify for the QAR 1 Million Grand Prize draw, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the upcoming grand draw month and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, customers earn an extra chance to win.

Commenting on the launch of the new Misk edition, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “The Misk Account continues to be one of QIB’s most successful savings initiatives, designed to encourage customers to develop saving habits while rewarding them with substantial prizes. With the 9th edition bringing our largest prize pool and the highest number of winners to date, we remain committed to rewarding our customers and supporting them in achieving their financial goals.”

Since its launch, the Misk Account has become one of Qatar’s most popular savings accounts, having created 22 millionaires to date. The 9th Misk edition continues to reflect QIB’s commitment to financial inclusion, innovation and customer-centric banking.

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free credit card against their Misk Account balance, earn profits on their savings, and enjoy frequent opportunities to win cash prizes.

For more information, visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount