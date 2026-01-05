Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Bank has successfully completed a planned upgrade of its core banking system, reinforcing the Bank’s long-term focus on operational resilience, platform stability, and disciplined digital transformation.

The upgrade was executed by the end of 2025, following a structured implementation plan designed to enhance system performance, security, and scalability. The initiative forms part of Ajman Bank’s broader technology roadmap, supporting its strategic priorities around efficiency, service continuity, and future-ready infrastructure.

Commenting on the completion of the upgrade, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Core banking upgrades are critical components of maintaining resilience and securing banking infrastructure. This upgrade strengthens the foundation of our operating platform and supports Ajman Bank’s ability to deliver reliable, Shariah-compliant services as we continue to scale and evolve. We appreciate our customers’ understanding as we invest in systems that support long-term operational excellence”.

Throughout the upgrade period, Ajman Bank maintained a controlled operating environment, supported by contingency planning and dedicated internal teams to manage system transitions and minimize customer impact. The Bank also ensured close coordination across business and technology functions to support service continuity during the upgrade window.

Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “This upgrade was delivered through disciplined planning, effective governance, and close coordination across business and technology teams. Completing a complex core banking system upgrade within a defined timeframe, while maintaining service continuity, reflecting the strength of our operating model and our ability to manage complex change with consistency and responsibility”.

The upgraded core banking platform enhances Ajman Bank’s ability to support future digital initiatives, improve processing efficiency, and strengthen system resilience, in line with regulatory expectations and the Bank’s governance and risk management framework.

Ajman Bank remains committed to continuous improvement across its technology and operating platforms, ensuring stability, security, and dependable service delivery for its customers.

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury.